You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces collaboration with ITU to support global AI cooperation

Saudi Arabia announces collaboration with ITU to support global AI cooperation

SDAIA and ITU signed an agreement on Thursday to support global AI cooperation. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vg9kz

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces collaboration with ITU to support global AI cooperation

  • The ITU’s secretary-general said the agency looked forward to working with SDAIA
  • The MoU aims to make AI best practices available to all, develop initiatives and optimize the benefits of AI
Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) signed an agreement on Thursday to support global AI cooperation.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on the second day of the Global AI Summit hosted in Riyadh, aims to make AI best practices available to all, develop initiatives and optimize the benefits of AI.
It will also help to develop an internationally recognized system for countries to mobilize resources and provide assistance for official agencies that want to adopt AI technologies, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The President of SDAIA Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi welcomed the agreement.
“The ITU will share best practices in the field of AI with the Kingdom. This will help in shedding light on how to sponsor and support emerging companies and new incubators in the national space, especially as there is no official framework that currently exists to support the AI readiness of countries and international cooperation,” Al-Ghamdi said.
The ITU’s secretary-general said the UN agency looked forward to working with SDAIA to develop projects and initiatives that will accelerate progress toward achieving sustainable development goals and promoting AI as a force for good.
“We dream of a world where nations harness the power of AI together, where we all exchange ideas and best practices, where we collaborate to unlock the full potential of AI,” Houlin Zhao said.
“With AI impacting every aspect of today and tomorrow, collaboration is needed more than ever,” the secretary-general added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Global Artificial Intelligence Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and World Bank to bring AI to developing nations
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound

Updated 6 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound

  • Handbag icon reaps benefits of online surge in Asia as pandemic curbs ease
Updated 6 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Hermes’ comparable sales picked up in the third quarter, rising 7 percent, and the Birkin bag maker said this positive momentum had extended into October after a rebound in Asia and other regions as coronavirus restrictions eased.

Luxury goods manufacturers were hit hard by store closures during lockdowns to combat the pandemic and sales for the industry as a whole are expected to fall by up to 35 percent this year — an unprecedented plunge after a decade of stellar growth.

But a gradual re-opening, even as governments bring in fresh measures to fight rising COVID-19 infections, has helped sales to recover. High-end labels, which used to be more reticent to sell their pricey products online, have also seen web revenues surge.

Hermes — known for its $12,000-plus handbags like the Birkin, which often generates waiting lists — already sells a selection of leather goods online, but said it would make a larger push.

“We are going to gradually increase our offer of products online, except for the very iconic products such as Birkin,” finance chief Eric du Halgouet told reporters.

He said the online channel had now become the group’s “biggest store,” with revenues exceeding those of any of its flagship shops. Sales online grew by nearly 100 percent in all regions in the first nine months of the year.

Hermes’ comparable sales, which strip out the impact of foreign exchange rates and acquisitions, came in at €1.8 billion ($2.13 billion) in the three months to end-September — making it the first luxury brand to post rising overall revenues in the third quarter. Sales of leather goods grew 8 percent in the period while fashion sales were also up, echoing buoyant trends at Louis Vuitton owner LVMH.

“We think this performance reflects the strength of the brand, continued polarization between winners and losers and better insulation from a lower than industry average exposure to tourist demand,” said Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet.

Growth in the third quarter was strong in Asia, where lockdown restrictions were eased first, with sales up 25 percent, while revenues fell by 15 percent in Europe — including a 23 percent drop in France — and by 5 percent in the Americas.

Despite the overall rebound, revenue from Hermes silk scarves were down 20.5 percent in the period. The group said that was due to an unfavorable comparison to a year ago and lower travel retail activity.

Du Halgouet said the positive sales trend of the third quarter had continued into October and the group had not yet seen an impact from new restrictions imposed by European governments as contagion numbers rise again sharply.

But Hermes struck a cautious note for the full-year outlook, saying the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic remains “difficult to assess, as the scale, duration and geographic extent of the crisis evolve every day.”

At constant currencies, sales in the first nine months fell 14 percent to €4.29 billion.

Topics: online sales

Related

Business & Economy
Hermes weathers virus storm better than rivals
Business & Economy
Strong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: A Place for Everything by Judith Flanders
Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound
British Airways warns of deepening travel slump
Turkey irked over joint declaration by Cyprus, Greece and Egypt
Goldman Sachs hit with record $350m fine for 1MDB failings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.