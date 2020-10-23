NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exercises

You are here

Turkey and Greece have agreed to cancel rival military exercises that were to have been held next week on their respective national days. (File/AFP)
  • “This is a very welcome step,” Stoltenberg said after a videoconference of NATO defense ministers
  • Turkey has deployed a gas exploration vessel under military escort into Greek waters
BRUSSELS: Turkey and Greece have agreed to cancel rival military exercises that were to have been held next week on their respective national days, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.
The neighbors, while NATO members, are at loggerheads over energy drilling and maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the alliance has set up a hotline to head off accidental clashes.
“This is a very welcome step,” Stoltenberg said after a videoconference of NATO defense ministers, including Greece’s Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Turkey’s Hulusi Akar.
“These are steps in the right direction, and it helps to reduce the risks for instance and accidents.”
Greece had been expected to conduct exercises on Wednesday October 28, its Oxi Day holiday, and Turkey on Thursday, celebrated there as Republic Day.
Turkey has deployed the Oruc Reis, a gas exploration vessel under military escort into Greek waters off the island of Kastellorizo, and Greek vessels are nearby.
Addressing a news conference after two days of talks on a variety of topics, Stoltenberg confirmed he had raised the situation with the Greek and Turkish ministers.
“I will say that we had a good and constructive talks and allies expressed a strong support for the NATO de-confliction mechanism,” Stoltenberg said.
“I welcome now the fact that we have been able to see some concrete steps in that direction with the cancelation of the two exercises.”
French Defense Minister Florence Parly also hailed the decisions to cancel the military exercises, stressing the need to “respect international law and restore stability in the region.”
Stoltenberg also welcomed Germany’s diplomatic mediation in the underlying dispute.
On Thursday, he had warned that — while NATO could help keep the rival militaries apart — it would be down to Ankara and Athens to open a dialogue to resolve their long-standing differences.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases has ‘no clinical benefit’ for patients

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases has ‘no clinical benefit’ for patients

  • Avoiding infection remains key message, says professor
LONDON: Plasma infusions do not aid the recovery of COVID-19 patients, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.

The study of 464 COVID-19 patients in India found that people who received plasma infusions were not less likely to die or progress to a more severe form of the disease.

This outcome showed that plasma infusions offered “no net clinical benefit to patients.”

Patients who received infusions did, however, experience an improvement in symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue.

Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Reading University, said: "The poor performance of convalescent plasma in this trial is disappointing but not entirely surprising. We still do not have enough treatments for the early stage of disease to prevent severe disease and, until this becomes an option, avoiding being infected with the virus remains the key message.”

Despite the slight improvements to fatigue and shortness of breath, Reading University cellular microbiology expert Simon Clarke said these were not enough to improve recovery from the disease.

“In simple terms, there were no clinical benefits to the patients,” he added.

Patients in India and the US have been receiving plasma infusions as part of their treatment, so news that the procedure has little or no effect on recovery is a significant setback.

