The next round of talks to find a settlement for the conflict in Ukraine should initially be held in a ‌trilateral format ‌with Russia, ‌Ukraine and the United States, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin aide as saying on Sunday.

Asked if Russia believed ‌any ‌European countries ‌should be involved in ‌negotiations, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said: “We have working contacts ‌with the Americans. Therefore, it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of negotiations should be held in a trilateral format.”