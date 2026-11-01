- Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov emphasized the importance of a trilateral format for the first rounds of talks
- Ushakov stated that there are ongoing contacts between Russia and the United States that facilitate these discussions
The next round of talks to find a settlement for the conflict in Ukraine should initially be held in a trilateral format with Russia, Ukraine and the United States, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin aide as saying on Sunday.
Asked if Russia believed any European countries should be involved in negotiations, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said: “We have working contacts with the Americans. Therefore, it is logical, of course, that at least the first rounds of negotiations should be held in a trilateral format.”