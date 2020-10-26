Muslim World League condemns attempts to abuse followers of religion

MAKKAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned attempts to insult and abuse followers of religion. The MWL stated that the principle of freedom of expression must be framed by values based on respect for the feelings of others and that freedom of opinion, when it deviated from those values, offended the moral meaning of freedoms.
Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL, said the body was aware that the motive for stirring religious sentiment was “on the face of it” nothing more than a provocation for material gain.
