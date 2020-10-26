You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League condemns attempts to abuse followers of religion

Muslim World League condemns attempts to abuse followers of religion

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa speaks as he meets with the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris on the sidelines of a visit at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews on January 24, 2020 in Warsaw. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4uqbm

Updated 26 October 2020
Arab News

Muslim World League condemns attempts to abuse followers of religion

Updated 26 October 2020
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned attempts to insult and abuse followers of religion. The MWL stated that the principle of freedom of expression must be framed by values based on respect for the feelings of others and that freedom of opinion, when it deviated from those values, offended the moral meaning of freedoms.
Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL, said the body was aware that the motive for stirring religious sentiment was “on the face of it” nothing more than a provocation for material gain.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League to launch museums of the Prophet’s life in Jakarta
World
Muslim World League leader condemns ‘horrific terrorist attack’ in French suburb

Houthis, Iran condemned over new drone attacks on KSA

Updated 26 October 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Houthis, Iran condemned over new drone attacks on KSA

  • One civilian injured by shrapnel after Saudi-led coalition intercepts four flying bombs launched from Yemen
Updated 26 October 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Houthi militias and their Iranian backers were condemned on Sunday after the Saudi-led coalition intercepted four explosive-laden drones in two attacks launched from Yemen targeting the south of the Kingdom.

Three of the drones were destroyed early on Saturday and a fourth on Sunday. Shrapnel that fell in Sarat Abidah governorate injured a civilian, and damaged five homes and three vehicles, said civil defense spokesman Capt. Mohammed Abdu Al-Sayed.

Iran was increasing its support to the Houthis to undermine efforts for peace, Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, the political analyst and international relations scholar, told Arab News.

“They want the Houthis to sabotage all they can in Saudi Arabia, regardless of whether their target is a populated area, oil facilities or even a sacred place. This adds tension to the area, and that is what Iran is working on.”

Iranians want the Houthis to sabotage all they can in Saudi Arabia, regardless of whether their target is a populated area, oil facilities or even a sacred place. This adds tension to the area, and that is what Iran is working on.

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, political analyst and international relations scholar

Al-Shehri said the situation in Yemen would remain the same unless the legitimate government was returned to Yemen, Security Council Resolution 2216 was put into practice and the Houthi militia were removed.

“Without these things, the Yemen crisis will not end and the whole region will remain in tension.”

The Houthis did not differentiate between military sites and civilian locations, he said.

“Their objective is to damage all places they can reach in Saudi Arabia, and their latest attempts to attack a populated area are nothing new.

“They have also targeted airports and some Aramco oil facilities. If the Aramco attack had not been contained, the damage would have affected the whole Eastern region. They have also attempted to target Makkah, where pilgrims and worshippers were performing their rituals.

“They don’t care. If you look back at what the Revolutionary Guards did at the Grand Mosque, you will realize it is not strange that the Houthis are trying to destroy everything in Saudi Arabia. The strange thing is the silence of the world toward what is happening.”

 

Topics: Houthi miliitia Iran terror campaign

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthis slammed after Yemen cancer clinic attack
Middle-East
Yemeni prisoners say they were tortured by their Houthis captors

Latest updates

Yemen minister: UN failed to convince Houthis to allow access to decaying oil tanker
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain welcome Guatemala, Estonia moves against Hezbollah
In 2020, homegrown US disinformation surpasses Russian effort
Chileans vote overwhelmingly for new constitution
Rays rally with walkoff stunner to level World Series against Dodgers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.