Lufthansa says 30,000 jobs at risk over coronavirus pandemic

Germany’s Lufthansa said it would ground 125 more planes than planned in the winter. (AP)
Updated 26 October 2020
AFP

  • Letter to employees says that it is now ‘harder than ever’ to predict how the aviation industry will develop
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany’s Lufthansa has warned that 30,000 jobs are under threat as it scaled down its winter schedule to levels not seen since the 1970s as demand for travel collapses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The executive board of Europe’s largest airline said in a letter to employees that it was now “harder than ever” to predict how the aviation industry will develop, given there is little clarity over how long travel warnings would be applied or how quickly any recovery could come.
The use of video conferences may have also changed attitudes to travel against the backdrop of environmental prerogatives, while pressures on income could also weigh on tourism, the board wrote in the letter seen by AFP.
“No one can reliably predict these effects. We are determined nevertheless to preserve at least 100,000 of the Lufthansa Group’s 130,000 current jobs. Even if we do not currently have nearly enough jobs for a workforce of this size,” it added.
Lufthansa in September said more jobs would go beyond the 22,000 previously announced but did not give a clear figure then.
The German state in June stepped in to take a 25 percent stake in the airline, pumping nine billion euros of liquidity to prop up one of the nation’s most internationally visible companies.
The carrier – including its subsidiaries Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings — said it would ground 125 more planes than planned in the winter, offering a maximum of a quarter of 2019’s capacity as it anticipates “less than a fifth” of the previous year’s passengers.
The season would be an “immense challenge,” it said.
“After a summer that gave us all reason for hope, we are now once again in a situation that is tantamount to a lockdown in effect.”
As the travel industry adapts to a post-pandemic world, the airline’s board said “we will be a smaller but also a more efficient Lufthansa. The road there will be long and arduous.”
The German flag carrier has succeeded in cutting its outflow of funds at the start of the pandemic from one million euros ($1.2 million) per hour to “only” one million euros every two hours, it said.
It will reduce administrative functions to around 30 percent, and shutter most of its main office in Frankfurt. Eurowings will entirely give up its office space in Dusseldorf.
The company will also keep employees on shorter work hours for a longer time — up to the end of February from mid-December previously.
Lufthansa reported an operating loss of 1.3 billion euros in preliminary third-quarter figures but the three months to the end of 2020 are looking far gloomier.

Dana Gas sells onshore Egyptian assets for $236 million

  • CNBC reported that Dana Gas UAE will actively attempt to maximize the value of these remaining assets
CAIRO: Dana Gas PJSC has entered into a binding agreement with IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd. for the sale of its onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets for up to $236 million, including contingent payments.

As part of the transaction, Dana Gas is selling its full operative shares in its four onshore concession areas of El Manzala, West El Manzala, West El Qantara and North El Salhiya, and their associated development licenses.

The production rate in the four concession areas amounted to 30,950 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of 2020. It contributed $38 million before interests, taxes, consumption, and depletion to the company’s profits during the same period. Transfer of ownership, responsibilities and staff will take place upon finalization and formal approval of deeds.

The UAE company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Dana Gas Egypt, will retain its interests in its onshore exploration concession in El Matariya and offshore exploration concession in North El Arish.

CNBC reported that Dana Gas UAE will actively attempt to maximize the value of these remaining assets.

The sale comprises of a base cash consideration of $153 million, including networking capital associated with sold assets and before any price closing adjustments, and contingent payments of up to $83 million subject to average brent crude prices and production performance between 2020 and 2023.

Dana Gas is also set to obtain a number of potential trade opportunities linked to other parties. The base consideration will be adjusted according to collections received and payments made by the company during the transitional period between the effective date and closing date.

The transaction is subject to several prerequisites. It also requires the approval of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. It is expected to be finalized by the beginning of next year. The financial return of the transaction will likely be allocated towards paying company debts and public institutional benefits.

Dana Gas CEO Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward said: “Our constant aim is to achieve the highest return for our shareholders.”

The new deal is a key part of the company’s ambitions, he added. Finalizing the transaction will boost the UAE giant’s financial status, allowing it to transition towards developing its assets in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Kurdistan contains huge reserves of oil and hydrocarbon resources that will be explored and developed in the future.

The remaining Egyptian assets will remain productive, with the offshore exploration sector in particular likely to see huge growth in the future.

IPR is a leading company in the field of gas exploration and production in Egypt with over nine concession areas and more than 30 years of experience.

