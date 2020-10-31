You are here

  • Home
  • WATCH: Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

WATCH: Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

This combination of still shots taken from a video shared on social media shows a speeding car crashing into a door at the Makkah Grand Mosque.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vnb6

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

WATCH: Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

  • Police say driver in ‘abnormal’ condition
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Video footage captured the dramatic moment a car was driven at high speed across the southern square courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, before finally smashing into one of the doors on Friday night.

Saudi security authorities then arrested a man who was pulled from the car, state news agency SPA reported.

Reports suggest the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, SPA added, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

 

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m..

No one was hurt in the incident the report added.

Investigators said the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen who was “in an abnormal condition.” 

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.

 

Topics: Makkah Grand Mosque

Saudi women get in the swing for golf glory

Though golf is a relatively new sport in the country, women have been encouraged to take up the game through new opportunities and support provided to them. (Supplied)
Updated 31 October 2020
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi women get in the swing for golf glory

  • Depending on location, players in the scheme will be designated as a Ladies First Member at either Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf Club or King Abdullah Economic City’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
Updated 31 October 2020
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi women are breaking new barriers on the Kingdom’s golf greens, becoming acquainted with the sport and the benefits that come with it.
Though golf is a relatively new sport in the country, women have been encouraged to take up the game through new opportunities and support provided to them.
Golf continues to be a male-dominated sport. Despite women showing huge interest in the game, they are poorly represented in its ranks around the world.
A recently launched sporting initiative will allow women in the Kingdom to learn golf for free. The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is a first for the Kingdom. Another project, Golf Saudi’s innovative “Ladies First Club,” will offer complimentary membership, including golf lessons, driving range access and full 18-hole rounds on three different courses.
The offer is open to all Saudi women, with initial membership capped at 1,000. Sarah Al-Arifi, a 26-year-old Saudi entrepreneur, told Arab News that she was excited about the prospect of a Saudi female golf club. Even though the sport is perceived as male dominated globally, sports development is progressing rapidly in the Kingdom and is becoming inclusive, Al-Arifi said. She said the new projects will be “empowering.”
Al-Arifi highlighted the benefits of creating a community for every sport, not only golf, adding that from a consumer’s perspective, it promises to generate creativity.
“Having a community for a specific sport is not only important, it’s necessary because it drives competition and that’s much better for us as consumers. The obvious benefits of a community aside, as a consumer, I want there to be competition because it drives innovation and problem solving,” she said.
Depending on location, players in the scheme will be designated as a Ladies First Member at either Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf Club or King Abdullah Economic City’s  Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
The Ladies First Club will officially launch during a tournament buildup for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.
It will take place between Nov. 12 and 15, two days before the Saudi Ladies Team International, which will see teams of four golfers compete for $500,000 in prize money from Nov. 17 to 19.

Topics: Saudi women sports

Related

Sport
Saudi women achievers make a pitch for Kingdom’s first female-only golf tournament
Saudi Arabia
More Saudi women seeking to specialize in cybersecurity, say experts

Latest updates

Gas pipeline blast in southern Iraq kills 2, injures 51, police say
Kashmir shuts down to protest India’s new land laws
Amina Muaddi, Fenty partnership to be honored at ‘Shoe Oscars’
UAE forms COVID-19 crisis recovery committee
Armenia PM asks Putin to start talks on providing security amid Karabakh conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.