Zambia’s default risk highlights Africa’s debt woes

Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Zambia to almost junk status after the government sought to delay interest payments to bondholders in September. (Reuters)
Updated 02 November 2020
AP

  • A default on private debt is damaging in the eyes of investors
KAMPALA: Facing financial difficulties aggravated by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the southern African nation of Zambia appears headed for a default on debt owed to private investors.

One of the world’s top copper producers, Zambia for years has been heavily indebted but now could get an undesired reputation for financial unreliability if a group of investors who hold $3 billion of the country’s eurobonds insist on payments that have come due. Zambia seeks a holiday of six months, but the bondholders’ final decision is pending.

The cash-strapped country is a strong example of the debt distress for other governments in Africa even as they try to focus limited resources on urgent problems such as healthcare and education. How Zambia fares will be watched by other nations that owe large amounts not just to private bondholders but also to commercial banks and state lenders such as China.

A default on private debt is damaging in the eyes of investors, and credit rating agency Fitch downgraded Zambia to almost junk status after the government sought to delay interest payments to bondholders in September.

Zambia’s looming default “definitely sends a wrong signal in the eyes of investors,” said Stephen Kaboyo, a Ugandan analyst who runs the asset management firm Alpha Capital Partners.

“There’s always peer comparison,” he said. “They ask themselves, ‘Who is next?’”

Abebe Selassie, the director in charge of Africa at the International Monetary Fund, sought to allay the concern in a news conference on Oct. 22, saying he hoped the market would differentiate Zambian assets from others in Africa.

“That’s what we’re seeing so far, and I hope that will continue to be the case, as is the case elsewhere,” he said.

The South Africa-based research firm NKC African Economics in an assessment related to Zambia’s troubles said it saw “moderate” contagion risk in the broader region and warned that pandemic-related disruptions to global trade could raise default risk in the entire sub-Saharan African region.

A “prolonged external shock may disrupt refinancing efforts” in Kenya, Ghana and Senegal in the debt cycle that begins in 2021, it said.

Many sub-Saharan African countries, from Cameroon to Kenya, have issued eurobonds over the years, amassing debt that is maturing at a time of rising financial burden amid the pandemic.

The World Bank and IMF have announced some relief measures, including freeing up billions in debt payments, and some African countries have secured more loans from those institutions. But debt-related anxiety will deepen as the year winds down.

Nathan Hayes, an analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit, said for Africa “the picture in 2021 looks different” because $20 billion in private obligations are coming due in addition to $14 billion in bilateral debt.

“These debts are highly unlikely to be part of any renewed suspension initiative, as it would be negatively reflected in sovereign credit ratings and potentially restrict market access at a crucial time,” he said. The servicing burden will rise again in 2021, putting pressure on governments.

Appetite for debt has grown tremendously in Africa as governments launch ambitious public works they believe will underpin growth for years to come. The projects are often funded by Chinese capital and built with Chinese expertise. In turn, China has been keen to exploit Africa’s vast natural resources in countries such as Zambia, which also is a major producer of cobalt.

Backed by credit from China and other outside sources, Zambian authorities have been spending on everything from highways to airports in projects sometimes tainted by official corruption. Such spending likely will slow down because of pressure to reduce arrears, and there are multiple reports of stalled projects, including a $450 million dam.

China holds about a third of Africa’s sovereign debt, and there have been concerns that heavily indebted countries could fall into a trap and even lose their sovereignty. Although largely silent about global calls for debt relief to Africa, China has indicated a willingness to renegotiate and restructure debts to African countries, particularly those with significant commodity exports such as oil, according to Hayes.

It remains unclear if the international community will do more to help African governments in serious debt distress.

African finance ministers have asked the international community for a $100 billion stimulus package, of which $44 billion would come from a freeze on servicing debt. They have also said an additional $50 billion may be needed in 2021.

But while African governments can negotiate around bilateral debt and even win cancellations, sovereign bonds are a different matter.

A government is “finished” if it can’t be relied on to make payments on sovereign bonds, said analyst Julius Mukunda, who heads a budget advocacy group that has been raising alarm over Uganda’s spiraling debt levels.

Although Uganda has never issued eurobonds, he said, “we have a problem” as the East African country spends far more of its budget on foreign interest payments than on the agriculture sector, a backbone of the economy.

As far as Zambia is concerned, “they have to borrow to repay the debt,” he said. “You need an IMF package to rescue you.”

Zambia Africa

Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election

Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

  • Recent statistics show an economic recovery is underway as GDP rebounds
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve’s policy-setting committee meets  this week at a turbulent time: One day after voters head to the polls in the deeply uncertain US presidential election.

But the body pointedly keeps itself out of politics, and analysts expect the policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will do little to rock the boat at its two-day meeting beginning on Wednesday.

The Fed already zeroed out borrowing rates and offered massive credit facilities amid the coronavirus downturn, recently expanding them to reach more firms and nonprofit organizations.

“I think November’s meeting is too soon for there to be a dramatic break,” said David Wilcox, a former top economist at the Fed who is now with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“This is a sort of a placeholder meeting while they wait for those situations to clarify.” Political uncertainty ahead of the vote comes amid continued worries about the world’s largest economy.

While the Fed moved quickly with new credit lines and the rate cut as the pandemic arrived, the initial momentum to get aid bills through Congress has petered out despite increasingly desperate pleas for more aid from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

John Mousseau, president and chief executive officer at Cumberland Advisors, said the central bank is likely to again encourage lawmakers to continue the push for new stimulus after the election in the final weeks before a new Congress is installed in January.

“The Fed has done their job,” he said. And as they call for more aid next week “the message will be delivered to a lame duck Congress that might actually act on what the Fed’s doing.”

The FOMC meeting lacks any suspense over the benchmark lending rate after the central bank in August debuted a new policy keeping interest rates lower for longer to wait for inflation to rise and maximize employment.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the US caused tens of millions of layoffs as well as a historic contraction in GDP, but recent data shows a recovery is underway.

GDP growth rebounded by 33.1 percent annualized in the third quarter from its 31.4 percent contraction in the quarter before, according to Commerce Department data.

But weekly applications for jobless benefits remain higher than the worst of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, and nearly 23 million people continue to receive some form of government unemployment support.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package passed in March has helped spur rehiring and supported spending, but key provisions are expired and fears of a renewed economic malaise have increased. Extending that aid is the job of Congress, but at the Fed, “They’ve got their accelerator foot down hard on the pedal ... to sustain the economy as best as they can, using the tools at their disposal,” Wilcox said

It is unclear how much more the Fed is willing or able to do.  Mousseau said they could begin buying different types of debt to ease the pressure on entities like local governments, particularly if no stimulus package is passed.

But that opens them up to thorny questions over whose debt to buy, and accusations of political preference could follow, the last thing the central bank desires.

“I think that’s one reason why the Fed has passed some of this back to Congress. Rightfully so,” Mousseau said.

It is a given that the FOMC meeting will be overshadowed by the election contest between President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden set for the day before the meeting begins.

Powell is expected to steer well clear of political questions in his press conference Thursday.

“They’re always fighting the fight against being put in a political position,” Mousseau said. “To its credit, that’s one thing Powell has stood up against. The Fed can’t be a political vehicle.”

Federal Reserve US election COVID-19

