Shell cuts jobs and capacity at Singapore refinery

The Pulau Bukom petrochemical complex in Singapore is Shell’s largest wholly owned refinery worldwide. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • As part of the plans, Shell is cutting the number of oil refining
SINGAPORE: Royal Dutch Shell will halve crude processing capacity and cut jobs at its Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore as part of an overhaul to reduce the company’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to net zero by 2050, it said on Tuesday.

The refinery on Pulau Bukom, a small island in the Southeast Asian city-state, can process 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and is Shell’s largest wholly owned refinery worldwide.

Shell has launched a broad review of its business aimed at cutting costs as it prepares to restructure its operations by reducing its oil and gas business and expanding its renewable energy and power division.

In September, Shell said it planned to cut up to 9,000 jobs globally, or more than 10 percent of its workforce.

As part of the plans, Shell is cutting the number of oil refining and petrochemical sites it will keep operating from 14 to six. Besides Pulau Bukom, the other sites are in Texas, Louisiana, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

“Bukom will pivot from a crude-oil, fuels-based product slate toward new low-carbon value chains. We will reduce our crude processing capacity by about half and aim to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 emissions,” Shell said.

The company will cut 500 jobs by the end of 2023 at the site, which now employs 1,300 staff, a Shell spokeswoman said. “We will progressively make changes in our refinery configuration over the next three years.” 

Shell said it was studying the production of products that would still be viable following its energy transition, such as biofuels and specialities like bitumen.

It is also looking at using different raw materials, or feedstocks, such as recycled chemicals. Shell operates a plant at Bukom that produces 800,000 tons of ethylene a year.

In Singapore, Shell said it would expand its solar power generation, including utility-scale plants, build electric vehicle charging points, provide carbon-neutral solutions for its customers and study plastic waste recycling.

Shell is also expecting its first bunkering ship for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to arrive in Singapore later this year.

It will be operated by FueLNG, a joint venture with Keppel Offshore & Marine. 

UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016

Updated 10 November 2020
AP

  • The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic
  • ‘Toxic mix of a devastating rise in redundancies and very few people able to find alternative jobs’
LONDON: UK unemployment rose to its highest level since 2016 in the three months through September as the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to shed workers, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.
The unemployment rate increased to 4.8 percent in the period, up 0.3 percentage points from last month and a full percentage point from a year earlier, the ONS said. The figure is still well below the peak of 8.5 percent reached in late 2011 after the global financial crisis.
Government restrictions on business and social interaction to slow the spread of COVID-19 have reduced sales for shops, restaurants and pubs, forcing many businesses to lay off workers and others to shut their doors for good. Employers are warning about there may be another round of cuts after the government imposed a second national lockdown on England, which is scheduled to run through Dec. 2.
“Today’s figures underline the scale of the challenge we’re facing,’’ Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “I know that this is a tough time for those who have sadly already lost their jobs, and I want to reassure anyone that is worried about the coming winter months that we will continue to support those affected and protect the lives and livelihoods of people across this country.’
The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic, the ONS said. The figure stood at 673,000 last month.
While the number of jobs available in the economy has started to recover, vacancies remain below pre-pandemic levels. Vacancies increased to 488,000 in the July to September period, but there are still 332,000 fewer vacancies than at this time last year, the ONS said.
Matthew Percival, director for people and skills for the Confederation of British Industries, said there was a “a toxic mix of a devastating rise in redundancies and very few people able to find alternative jobs, even before entering a second national lockdown.”
Percival called on the government to create an economic recovery commission, including representatives from business and labor unions.
“The next couple of months will be crucial,” he said. “The government must use this time well to get ahead of the curve on the economy as well as the virus.”

