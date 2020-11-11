You are here

  • Home
  • Former envoy praises ‘synergy between Riyadh, New Delhi’

Former envoy praises ‘synergy between Riyadh, New Delhi’

(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7m2hf

Updated 16 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Former envoy praises ‘synergy between Riyadh, New Delhi’

  • ‘This mutual bond underpins peace, stability and security in the Southwest Asian region’
Updated 16 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The growing synergy between India and Saudi Arabia sets an example of cooperation for other countries in the G20, said former ambassador Mahesh Sachdeva ahead of the G20 summit that is taking place in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 21.

“The Kingdom and India are important members of the G20 group,” said Sachdeva, who has spent over a decade of his diplomatic career dealing with the Middle East. 

“The mutual bond between Riyadh and New Delhi also underpins peace, stability and security in the Southwest Asian region, which has often been buffeted with turbulence,” said Sachdeva, who is currently the president of Economic Diplomacy and Strategies, a New Delhi-based consultancy.

On March 26, Riyadh organized an emergency summit to discuss this global pandemic which Sachdeva said demonstrates “the Kingdom’s impressive maturity to lead a global economic organization.”

New Delhi is hosting the 2022 G20 summit and “India would naturally leverage the Saudi experience,” he added.

He said that the event this year will be dominated by “pandemic related issues” and stressed the importance of collaboration between Riyadh and New Delhi in fighting the virus.

“Given extensive people-to-people connections between the Kingdom and India, a strong collaboration to combat COVID-19 pandemic is both necessary and desirable,” he said. “As the world’s largest producer of vaccines, India will be an important source of this vital supply to Saudi Arabia in future.”

Bilateral trade between India and Saudi Arabia is worth about $33 billion, with the Kingdom being the largest source of crude for India. In turn, Saudi Arabia relies on India for important items such as rice, vehicles, refined petroleum products, meat, electrical machinery and equipment.

“There has been growth in mutual investments: As of March 2020, there are 476 Indian companies in the Kingdom worth $1.5 billion. While Saudi investments in India stood at $315 million in April 2020,” he said.

Topics: G20 G20 Riyadh Mahesh Sachdeva

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
India, Saudi Arabia to deepen economic, political ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's King Salman, India's Narendra Modi discuss Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council

Norwegian Air may halt operations in early 2021 without more cash

Updated 50 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Norwegian Air may halt operations in early 2021 without more cash

  • Indebted airline’s swift expansion left it vulnerable to the pandemic
Updated 50 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Heavily indebted Norwegian Air might have to halt operations in the first quarter of 2021 as it struggles with a coronavirus travel slump unless it secures fresh funding, the budget carrier said as it reported third-quarter results.

The airline, a pioneer in low-fare transatlantic flights whose rapid expansion left it with big debts, held cash and cash equivalents of 3.4 billion crowns ($376 million) at the end of September, down from 4.98 billion crowns at the end of June.

“Norwegian is dependent on additional working capital in order to continue operating through the first quarter of 2021 and beyond,” the carrier said.

Norway’s government on Monday rejected a plea for more state support from the airline whose shares have lost 99 percent of their value since January, saying it would be too risky.

The company said it would furlough 1,600 more staff, leaving just 600 people still working, down from a pre-pandemic 10,000. It will only fly 12 routes, all domestic.

The company had sought a government rescue package of between 4 billion and 5 billion crowns according to a report by business news site E24, citing anonymous sources.

The company said funding could potentially come from debt refinancing, a sale of aircraft and other assets, a conversion of debt to equity or from its owners.

But aircraft leasing companies that own more than half of the airline after swapping earlier debts for equity are unlikely to put in any new cash, a source close to one of the firms said.

“Norwegian was a credit red light for lessors even before COVID,” said the source, adding they joined the rescue initially because liquidation would have saved only a few cents on each dollar owed while it would have dumped aircraft to sell into a market that was strained even before the coronavirus crisis.

“Norwegian was getting a friendly ear because it would have meant a glut of 787s landing,” the source said. “But that’s become nearly irrelevant. 787s, 737s, A320s — they’re all on the ground now” due to a travel slump in the coronavirus crisis.

Norwegian’s operating loss stood at 2.8 billion crowns in the July-September period, down from a profit of 3.0 billion in the same period a year ago.

The airline’s swift expansion left it with overall debt and liabilities of 66.8 billion crowns by the end of the third quarter, making it vulnerable to the pandemic.

The company’s net interest-bearing debt stood at 48.5 billion crowns, down from 61.7 billion crowns at the start of the year as parts of its debt had been converted to equity in May.

Norwegian will now operate just six of its 140 aircraft, down from 21 last month, leaving most of its short-haul planes grounded as well as its entire fleet of 37 Boeing 787 Dreamliners used for transatlantic journeys.

Topics: Norwegian Air Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Norwegian Air aims to secure more cash this year
Business & Economy
Norwegian Air gets bondholder deal on $1.2bn debt-for-equity swap

Latest updates

India and Saudi Arabia ‘partners in post-pandemic world’
Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh tests positive for Covid-19 after release from jail
Weather warnings issued for regions throughout Saudi Arabia until Friday
Former envoy praises ‘synergy between Riyadh, New Delhi’
Golf stars impressed ahead of ‘massive’ first women’s tournament in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.