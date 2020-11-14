You are here

Turkish competition board hits Google with $25m fine

Turkey’s competition authority has given Google six months to fix the problem and terminate its “unfair” advertisement strategy. (Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  The decision comes amid growing government control of Internet in the country
ANKARA: Google has been hit with a 196.7 million Turkish lira ($25.6 million) fine by the Turkish Competition Board as part of an investigation against the company.

The decision comes amid growing government control of Internet in the country.

The California-based tech giant, which has an office in Turkey, allegedly violated fair competition rules and abused its dominant power in the market through advertising.

Google was also slapped with another 98.3 million Turkish lira fine earlier this year for deploying “aggressive competition tactics.”

Sarphan Uzunoglu, an academic, said: “Google algorithms are both an indication and the most critical actor in the transformation of changing consumer behaviors. Google is a company which has the capacity to determine which goods and services are accessible globally and how.

“With Google Adsense and Google Adwords being used globally, they also dominate the digital advertisement market. We often underestimate one thing: Google has an impact that almost means that Internet equals Google.”

However, attention has turned to the Turkish record on dealing with tech companies.

But, Uzunoglu said, the European Commission also fined Google last year for abusive practices in online advertising, after the company used its dominance to prevent websites from using brokers other than its own advertisement platform.

“It is inevitable that countries monitor Google’s uncontrolled steps as the most powerful actor in the global digital oligopoly. Google’s advertisement strategy has also under EU scrutiny,” he added.

Google is accused of breaching the law by complicating search results in the content services market by placing text ads at the top of organic search results. Therefore, some companies do not show up in searches if they do not generate advertisement revenue for Google.

The tech giant can lodge an appeal against the judgment in the next 60 days.

The company was also fined 98 million Turkish liras by Turkish authorities in September 2018 for violating fair competition law, by prioritizing certain dealers over others under its advertisement space.

Ussal Sahbaz, an Istanbul-based technology expert, said the decision is “unprecedented worldwide.”

“Traditionally, Turkey follows EU decisions about technology companies. However, this time Ankara seems to have become a leader among emerging countries by cornering Google,” he told Arab News.

Experts doubt that the move is related to a Turkish strategy to open a space for Google’s rival, Russian tech company Yandex, as the latter is expected to soon leave the Turkish market.

“For Google, the amount of this fine is insignificant. However, Turkish authorities will release their reasoned decision in a month,” Sahbaz said.

Turkey’s competition authority has given Google six months to fix the problem and terminate its “unfair” advertisement strategy.

According to Sahbaz, Google will be reluctant to abide by the restrictions because they could set a precedent for its operations in other emerging countries.

“However, at the end of the day, there is a risk of a complete shutdown for Google in Turkey. So, I expect some middle compromise will be reached between the parties,” he added.

Topics: Turkey Google

Abu Dhabi deploys distancing AI as airports adapt to pandemic

  Artificial intelligence used to shorten queues, support social distancing and restore passenger confidence in air travel
LONDON: Abu Dhabi International Airport is trialing the use of artificial intelligence to shorten queues and support social distancing.

The “Smart Travel” system, developed in partnership with ConvergentAI, aims to optimize passenger traffic through the airport from check-in and immigration through to boarding.

It comes as airports and airlines worldwide try to restore passenger confidence in air travel, which has been severely damaged by a pandemic that has already claimed close to 1.4 million lives worldwide.

As a part of the trial, select passengers traveling with Etihad Airways will be informed of the optimal time for them to arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport. By staggering passenger arrivals, the new system aims to reduce crowding, facilitate social distancing and shorten queues.

“Minimizing queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and wellbeing and streamlining operations,” said Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Information Officer John Barton.

Airports were already increasingly deploying new technology from biometrics to body scanners to help speed passengers through airports. Now such tech is increasingly being re-purposed to minimize the risk of infection.

“The pandemic has hastened trends of change that were already in motion before the pandemic,” Antoinette Nassopoulos Erickson, a senior partner at Foster and Partners, told the CAPA Live virtual aviation gathering last week.

“Technology will be essential not just for health and safety but for a smoother passenger experience.”

Abu Dhabi International Airport is also looking at integrating AI into its safety and security systems.

“AI equipped systems can be taught to detect irregular activity or objects and notify the relevant teams to address potential issues swiftly and efficiently,” the airport said in a statement.

The Middle East aviation sector has been especially hard hit by the pandemic because of the dominance of hub airports, which rely more on international long haul travel than domestic routes.

The latest data from IATA for September 2020 shows that passenger traffic levels are down by more than 88 percent from a year earlier — the weakest of all global regions. Passenger loads were just 36.5 percent, which was also lower than any other region.

Topics: Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence (AI) Etihad Airways

