Post-Brexit trade talks enter crunch week

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates in front of the conference center where Brexit trade deal negotiations are taking place in London. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

  • British, EU negotiators determined not to give ground
BRUSSELS: British and EU negotiators launched a desperate final stretch of trade talks on Sunday, with both sides determined not to give ground, despite the looming threat of failure.

Britain’s David Frost returned to meet his EU counterpart Michel Barnier after a shake-up in Number 10 personnel left some wondering if London might soften its stance.

But there was no sign of that in the message that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s envoy tweeted as he headed back to Brussels.

“We are working to get a deal, but the only one that’s possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade, and our waters,” Frost said.

“That has been our consistent position from the start and I will not be changing it.”

On Friday, Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings — one of the architects of the “leave” victory in the 2016 Brexit referendum — was sacked, amid faction fighting in Number 10, but there has been no sign this will change the direction of trade talks.

Britain left the EU in January, but the full economic effect of the bitter divorce will be felt at the end of the year when an 11-month transition period closes.

Relations between Britain and Europe could then be governed by a trade deal, but only if negotiations currently underway deliver, which is hardly guaranteed given still wide divergences.

Frost said the parties now “largely have common draft treaty texts, though significant elements are of course not yet agreed. We will work to build on these and get an overall agreement if we can.

“But we may not succeed,” he warned.

Officials on both sides of the Channel are looking to an EU leaders video summit on Thursday as the de facto last chance for a breakthrough, leaving just enough time for the EU Parliament to ratify an agreement.

This gives Barnier and Frost four days and nights to bridge differences that have remained unchanged since March.

“Logic and reason would all point to a deal,” said one EU diplomat with a close eye on the talks.

“But if anything became clear in the past three years, when it comes to Brexit, economic rationale and pure logic are not enough to explain what’s happening,” the diplomat said.

Failure would see Britain’s ties with the European economy governed by WTO rules, slapping high tariffs, quotas, and other impediments to cross-Channel trade that flowed unencumbered for decades.

Today’s British economy, the sixth biggest in the world, was built on EU membership, with the London financial hub and a tapestry of car plants and multinationals enjoying access to the EU’s 450 million consumers and complex supply chains.

Given the danger, British big business implored the government to find a middle ground and replicate the benefits of membership as closely as possible, even if this came with the condition that the UK align closely with EU rules.

But, when the pro-Brexit Johnson became prime minister last year, London went the other way, asking for a zero-tariff deal on goods and services that must, he insisted, leave the country sovereign to make its own decisions.

With positions starkly apart, the talks became bogged down on three core issues.

Fishing has been the least economically significant but most politically explosive issue, with Europe eager to keep open access to the UK’s bountiful waters.

Fishermen in France, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands have trawled British waters for centuries, but London wants access rethought to satisfy Britain’s coastal communities, which voted strongly for Brexit.

Belgian Greens MEP Philippe Lamberts said, on fishing, Europeans giving ground was “inevitable” but that any trade deal agreed now “won’t be great.”

The other obstacle is the lack of faith among the Europeans that once outside the EU single market Britain will play fair in terms of competition rules, even with a deal.

This view sharpened when Johnson’s government introduced a bill in parliament that effectively ripped up the terms of the divorce pact, potentially in violation of international law.

Under the trade deal, will British companies enjoy easier rules on the environment or food safety only to sell their goods cheaply in the EU, where their rivals must abide by stricter measures?

Seeking to maintain what it calls a “level playing field,” the EU is demanding that Britain commit to not backtrack on standards as well as to cooperate on how these evolve in the future.

The EU is also worried about how Britain will subsidize companies. Too much taxpayer largesse could prove unfair toward firms in Europe, where state aid oversight is strict.

To solve those problems, the EU is insisting that the deal hold some sort of emergency mechanism, that could swiftly inflict penalties if either side breaks the terms.

“Either the British accept and we then move on to difficult negotiations on fisheries, or they refuse, and we will then be out of time and the negotiations fail,” a senior European diplomat warned.

Topics: post-Brexit British-EU

‘Confident’ of Saudi Arabia’s strong leadership at G20 summit

Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
Faris Alrushud

‘Confident’ of Saudi Arabia’s strong leadership at G20 summit

  • Japan expects the meeting to propose concrete actions on circular carbon economy, free trade
Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
Faris Alrushud

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to showcase its leadership and ability to be a visionary global player when it virtually hosts the G20 Riyadh summit on Nov. 21 to 22.

The country will guide the work of the G20 under the theme of “Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.”

Tsukasa Uemura, Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, spoke to Arab News about the importance of this year’s G20 meeting amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its impacts.

He said the G20, under the Saudi presidency this year, will be remembered as a milestone for humanity in addressing the global health crisis with wisdom.

The envoy pointed out that the summit may guide the international community in striking a balance between mitigating the socioeconomic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak and containing it.

Uemura also lauded the Kingdom’s lead in calling an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders at the end of March, chaired by King Salman, to discuss the emerging COVID-19 crisis and address its negative impacts with improved coordination.

The outcome of the extraordinary summit had set the agenda for successive G20 meetings under the Saudi presidency, he added.

The diplomat noted that the Kingdom had worked with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to help stabilize the oil market in the wake of the pandemic.

He said the G20 summit would be tackling global issues such as maintaining free trade and global economic growth, dealing with environmental challenges, and the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“I am sure that all G20 leaders will succeed in agreeing on a set of recommendations in the face of these challenges,” he added.

Uemura said that the world’s leading countries had spent $11 trillion to protect the global economy. The G20 had pledged $21 billion to combat COVID-19 and had agreed to suspend $14 billion worth of debt payments for some developing countries.

The Riyadh summit will focus on the key areas of empowering people — especially women and youth —  by creating the right conditions for them to live, work, and thrive, safeguarding the planet by fostering collective efforts on common global concerns, and shaping new frontiers by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share the benefits of innovation and technological advancement.

Tsukasa Uemura, Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Japan expected the Riyadh summit to propose concrete actions over common issues, including promoting the concept of a circular carbon economy, and maintaining global free trade, the envoy added.

Uemura pointed out that Saudi Arabia was one of the most influential Arab and Islamic countries and had the responsibility and ability to deal with global issues in cooperation with other stakeholders.

“I am confident that Saudi Arabia will demonstrate its leadership at the forthcoming G20 leaders’ summit and deliver solid outcomes to enable the international community to deal effectively with the world under the coronavirus pandemic and post-COVID-19 period,” he said.

The world was witnessing new realities, which should require a paradigm shift in ways of thinking and behavior, he added.

On the summit’s role in boosting cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Japan, Uemura said: “We share with Saudi Arabia many common interests, mutual trust, and respect with which we have been cooperating long since Japan handed over the G20 chair to KSA in late 2019.”

He noted that hosting the summit would play a crucial role in the Kingdom’s economic and social development, and provide a unique opportunity not only to demonstrate its dynamic leadership and ambitious transformation under the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, but also to make the best use of the G20’s outcome and discussions for its benefit in years to come.

He said Vision 2030 articulated the new Saudi Arabia, representing the identity and aspirations of the Saudi people, in particular, its younger generation.

Japan was looking forward to working closely with the Saudi people to translate the Kingdom’s vision into concrete actions by steadily implementing various projects and programs under the framework of Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, he added.

Topics: G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 Riyadh Ambassador Tsukasa Uemura Japan

