Saudi Arabia backs Egypt’s digital future, crafts with $6.4m grant

Rania Al-Mashat. (REUTERS)
Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The bank’s portfolio in the medium, small and micro enterprises sector is worth about $600 million
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has given one of Egypt’s largest banks a $6.4 million grant to finance digital transformation and encourage local crafts programs in the country.
Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said on Saturday that the Saudi Grant Management Committee funding for the Bank of Alexandria will strengthen financing mechanisms to support small, medium and micro enterprises, and create job opportunities.
The Saudi Arabia Grant Committee has funded 2,180 projects so far in 27 governorates, creating about 12,000 jobs.
Al-Mashat praised the Kingdom’s financial contribution to creating new jobs and achieving the goals of the National Development Agenda 2030.
In June, the committee agreed to fund three projects for the Agricultural Bank and two health care initiatives to the tune of $19 million.
The three projects will finance small and micro enterprises in rural villages, targeting projects undertaken by women as well as handicraft activities.
Financing programs targeted by the Bank of Alexandria include digital transformation in the bank’s 176 branches in 26 governorates, with a focus on the Cairo and Alexandria governorates.
The second program will finance handicraft micro-projects through the bank’s branches in 26 governorates, focusing on the governorates of Delta, Upper Egypt, Cairo and Alexandria.
The bank’s portfolio in the medium, small and micro enterprises sector is worth about $600 million.
According to an official statement, it is expected that about 1,475 clients will benefit from the funds, with 30 percent going to women-owned companies and 45 percent to firms owned by people under 35.
The most prominent intermediaries are the National Bank of Egypt and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, in addition to the beneficiaries of the direct grant financing, including FJ Hermes Financial Leasing Company and Inmaa Leasing Company.

 

 

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia leading gains on a rise in financial shares, while Egypt bucked the trend to close lower.

By Thursday major Gulf markets had logged weekly gains following positive developments in a COVID-19 vaccine, which boosted hopes of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index increased 0.8 percent on Sunday, with Al-Rajhi Bank rising 1.4 percent, while utility firm Saudi Electricity jumped 5.1 percent.

Official data showed on Sunday that Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index increased by 5.8 percent in October compared with the same month last year, slightly above September’s 5.7 percent.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3 percent, helped by a 1.5 percent rise in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.8 percent gain in budget airliner Air Arabia.

The Abu Dhabi index gained 0.3 percent, with the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 0.5 percent.

Among gainers, Dana Gas was up 0.3 percent. On Thursday, the energy firm said it expects to complete the sale of its onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets to IPR Wastani Petroleum Ltd., a member of the IPR Energy Group, in early 2021.

The UAE has reopened its land border crossings as it works to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported on Friday, citing state news agency WAM.

The statement said Omani citizens would not need authorization to enter the country from Nov. 16, but would need a negative PCR coronavirus test.

Qatar’s index eased 0.1 percent, weighed down by a 1 percent drop in the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.6 percent, hit by a 1.3 percent fall in the country’s largest lender Commercial International Bank.

