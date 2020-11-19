You are here

  Turkish economy faces another year of turmoil

Turkish economy faces another year of turmoil

Double-digit inflation, a currency in freefall and growing joblessness are creating headaches for Turkey. (Shutterstock)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Ankara’s growth strategy — based largely on easy credit — is well past its expiry date, analysts warn
ANKARA: It has been a tumultuous year for Turkey’s economic management with a currency crisis and interest-rate volatility rattling investor confidence.

The recent dismissal of the central bank governor via an overnight presidential decree and the resignation of Berat Albayrak, the Turkish finance minister and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, contributed to the mood of trepidation.

Now investors are hoping 2021 will bring an improvement to the country’s economic outlook.

Albayrak, who took the finance reins in mid-2018, has been blamed for defending the currency with foreign exchange interventions and depleting foreign reserves of the central bank with costly policy interference in the currency markets.

Turkey is also running a serious current-account deficit — expected to be as much as $2.7 billion in September.

Turkish state banks are reported to have sold about $100 billion in dollar reserves this year to support the currency. Inevitably, such moves by the central bank triggered a rush for dollars among individual depositors seeking a safe haven throughout 2020.

Foreign currency reserves of the country reached their lowest point for the past two decades, resulting in the credit rating agency Moody’s warning in September that Turkey had “almost depleted the buffers that would allow it stave off a potential balance-of-payments crisis.”

As a move to win the trust of investors following the lira’s plunge, the central bank governor was replaced by Naci Agbal and the
finance ministry position was filled by Lutfi Elvan — two close allies of Erdogan. The Turkish lira rebounded against the euro and dollar after the reshuffle of the economy team, however some experts believe this positive direction may be short-lived.

In his first public appearance on Tuesday, Elvan made assurances that the government’s growth policies would not threaten its fight against double-digit inflation that continues to erode the savings of citizens.

“Turkey’s growth process will be planned and controlled in a way that doesn’t contradict our fight for macroeconomic stability and against inflation,” he said, promising that the country would experience a sustainable growth path in two years’ time.

Amid the prospect of early elections and political shakeouts, the economic turmoil is worsening with the currency sinking to record lows as the central bank, under political pressure for not raising rates, held key interest rates steady at around 10.25 percent.

Erdogan is known as a staunch opponent of raising interest rates, branding such monetary policy as “the mother and father of all evil.”

As a critical moment, the central bank will hold its next meeting today to decide on interest rates in a keenly anticipated decision.

Real rates are considered as much higher than the official figures, with inflation around 12 percent and unemployment rates gradually increasing, especially among youth. More than 10 million people are jobless in Turkey.

The Turkish lira, by far the worst-performing currency, has lost almost 30 percent of its value this year. Under the new Joe Biden administration in the US, the Turkish government may face possible US sanctions over its previous purchase of a Russian missile system.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo Intelligence, said 2020 had shown that Turkey’s model of economic development — largely based on easy credit — was no longer sustainable and was well past its expiry date.




Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan strongly opposes raising interest rates. (AFP)

“Looking ahead, the key question is whether Turkey has officials and politicians able to devise and implement a new economic strategy and whether Erdogan is willing to embrace these changes despite their political cost,” he told Arab News.

With the stakes so high, market watchers expect rate hikes and an end to credit-driven growth of the country that has prevailed for the last three years. The ongoing political pressure on the country’s central bank is also a source of concern for investors.

According to Piccoli — who felt that the new appointments to the economy team did not signal a sudden return to economic orthodoxy — the longer Turkey sticks with the old strategy, the bigger the hole it will find itself in.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic triggered an annual contraction for the first time in Turkey for more than a decade, Turkey’s economy was this year expected to shrink by 3.4 percent, according to a new Reuters poll. The economy shrank 10 percent in the second quarter.

The last time Turkey’s economy contracted on an annual basis was in 2009, during the financial crisis, when it shrank by 4.7 percent.

Reuters also predicted that the current account balance would post a deficit at around 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this year.

In the meantime, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the latest official figures show Turkey’s tourism income has decreased by more than 70 percent, a slump that has negatively influenced the current account balance.

Yemeni exchange firms stop trading as currency reaches record low

Saeed Al-Batati

  • Wrangling between the government and separatists in Aden is also undermining economic recovery
AL-MUKALLA: Exchange companies in the government-controlled areas have suspended trading in the dollar and the other foreign currencies after the Yemeni riyal hit a record low, local officials and moneychangers said.

Yemeni riyal tumbled to 855 against the US dollar on Wednesday, breaking a previous record 850 in September. In city of Al-Mukalla, the capital of the southeastern province of Hadramout, moneychangers turned away people who wanted to exchange the Saudi riyal or the dollar, citing orders from their bosses to stop buying or selling foreign currencies.

In September, the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) launched a crackdown on unauthorized exchange companies, banned the internal transfer network between exchange companies — known as hawala — and provided oil importers with dollars with the aim of curbing the fall of the currency. The measures helped the currency make a brief recovery to 800 against the dollar, before falling again this week.

When the Houthi stormed Sanaa in late 2014, the dollar was traded around 215 and began dropping sharply in 2016 when the internationally recognized government moved the central bank from Sanaa to Aden. Last week, economists cautioned that the country’s economy is teetering on the brink of total collapse due to competition between the government-controlled central bank in Aden and the Houthi-controlled bank in Sanaa and the rebels’ meddling in commercial banks in their territories.

The warning came after Houthi operatives stormed a major private bank in Sanaa, forcing it into suspending its operations across the country. Government economists argue that the Houthi coup, a halt in oil and gas exports, and the Sanaa-based central bank’s refusal to comply with the central bank in Aden are the main reasons behind the continuing fall of the currency.

Jamal Al-Kamel, the director of the central bank branch in the central city of Marib told state TV on Tuesday that the Houthis plundered the central bank’s foreign reserves when they stormed the capital.

“The (Houthi) coup was the last straw that brought down what was left of the economy,” Al-Kamel said, adding that hostilities between the government and separatists in Aden also play a role in undermining the recovery of the Yemeni economy.

Yemeni government and pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) officials have traded accusations over the delays in announcing a new government.

A senior government official in Riyadh told Arab News on Wednesday that the STC is unwilling to put into place security and military arrangements under the Riyadh Agreement before forming the government, and that the Yemeni government had submitted its choices for the new cabinet.

An STC official who is currently in Riyadh said that the internationally recognized government officials are obstructing the formation of the new government by insisting on implementing the security and military arrangements before announcing the new government. “We agreed that that security and military side would be implemented after forming the new government,” the STC source said.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because there were not authorized to brief reporters.

Under the power-sharing agreement signed in Riyadh a year ago, the Yemeni government and the STC agreed to pull out their military forces from contested areas in southern Yemen and move them to the battlefields. Yemeni political forces have missed many deadlines to form a new government and put into place all terms of the agreement. Last month, two Yemeni officials in Riyadh said that Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, prime minister-designate, was close to announcing the formation of a new government as political parties handed over names for ministries.

The political wrangling over forming the government has been reflected in the military situation in the contested areas in the southern province of Abyan. Dozens of people have been killed in fierce fighting between the government and the STC since last week. Both sides accused each other of violating a truce agreed under Riyadh Agreement. An army commander said that their forces scored “limited” gains on the battlefields and 10 government soldiers were killed in the fighting. Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesperson for the STC forces in Abyan, said on Facebook that their forces pushed back an offensive by the government and killed more than 50 soldiers.

