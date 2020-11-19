You are here

  • Home
  • Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wejp

Updated 19 November 2020
AP

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

  • Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca
  • Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective
Updated 19 November 2020
AP

LONDON: University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.
Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.
“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC.
Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over 70. This is important because vaccines often don’t work as well in older people, Pollard said.
“The reason that we’re so delighted is the we’re seeing the immune responses look exactly the same, even in those who are over 70 years of age,” Pollard said.
The findings were based on a so-called phase II trial of 560 people, including 240 over the age of 70. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published Thursday in the Lancet, an international medical journal.
Phase II vaccine trials provide important preliminary data but don’t prove whether they ultimately prevent people from getting sick. Oxford and AstraZeneca are waiting for the results of phase III trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective.
Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.
Pollard said there is no competition between the various research teams, because several vaccines will be needed to bring the global pandemic under control and allow life to return to normal.
Despite recent progress, Pollard said the world is still in the early stages of the effort to protect people against COVID-19. Even after vaccines are approved by regulators, drugmakers and public health officials still face the task of producing billions of doses and administering them to people around the world, he said.
Pollard, an amateur mountaineer, compared the task to the work involved in climbing a mountain.
“I think we’re still at the bottom of that mountain in some ways,” he said. “We’ve done the route into the bottom of the mountain, the long trek to get to the start. Now we’ve got to get the data about the vaccines in front of regulators for them to scrutinize it and approve the first vaccines. And then we’ve got that huge effort to climb up to the top where we’ve got a vast majority of those who are at risk vaccinated.”

Topics: Coronavirus Oxford vaccine AstraZeneca UK

Related

World
Virus restrictions ‘likely to remain until next summer,’ says Oxford vaccine chief
World
Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

  • Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

PARIS: Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilize an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.
The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.
Khazzani allegedly opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe on Aug. 21, 2015.
The witnesses said that moments after the train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015, Khazzani emerged from the toilet, bare-chested and armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
In a statement to investigators and read in court, a French citizen, who wanted to remain anonyous, said that as he realized what was happening, he grabbed the attacker by the neck, pushing him into a corner so he could not use his weapon.
“Without thinking, I jumped on him with my two hands and squeezed hard while strangling him,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Damien.
Damien, who was 28 at the time, said he managed to restrain Khazzani for about 15 seconds.
“Then he turned toward me and trained his gun on me. I think his weapon failed as I did not hear a gunshot,” he said.
Fellow passenger Mark Moogalian, a US-born Frenchman who was 51 at the time of the attack, told the court he had been intrigued to see Khazzani enter the lavatory with a suitcase and had gone to check. Moogalian and Damien were outside the restroom as Khazzani emerged.
After rushing back to his seat to tell his wife to take cover, Moogalian managed to wrest the Kalashnikov from Khazzani and ran away, shouting “I got the gun,” before Khazzani shot him in the back with a handgun.
Moogalian told the court that as he fell to the ground and thought he was going to die, he saw Khazzani bending over him to recuperate the Kalashnikov.
“I thought he was going to finish me off, but he did not shoot as the weapon jammed,” he said, adding that he then saw another passenger, US soldier Spencer Stone, “fly through the air” and jump on Khazzani.
“I was so happy that the cavalry had arrived,” said Moogalian, who played himself in Clint Eastwood’s movie about the attack, “The 15:17 to Paris.”
Moogalian said that to him, the real heros were Damien and Stone, who overpowered Khazzani with the help of two American childhood friends with whom he was taking a trip through Europe.
Despite being cut in the hand, neck and head with a box-cutter by Khazzani, Stone — who was trained as a medic — staunched Moogalian’s bleeding and until the train stopped.
While other passengers tied up Khazzani with neckties, Damien went to check other carriages for other attackers and warned the train manager.
Prosecutors have said Khazzani’s attack was premeditated. He allegedly listened to audio on social media calling on Muslims to take up arms in the name of the Prophet. He faces life in jail if convicted.
France was at the time still recovering from the trauma of attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. Three months later, a squad of jihadists would strike again, killing 130 people in coordinated attacks on the capital.

Topics: terror attack

Related

World
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
World
US men who thwarted France train attack to be honored in California

Latest updates

US-Palestine nationals denounce Pompeo visit
Adidas signs partnership with Saudi gaming body
At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands
US government recommends not traveling over Thanksgiving
Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency confirms its global importance: Saudi investment minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.