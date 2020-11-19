You are here

Evidence Australian troops 'unlawfully killed' 39 Afghans

An honor guard at Defense HQ ahead of the release of the Australian Defense Force (ADF) findings from the Inspector-General of the ADF Afghanistan Inquiry, Canberra, Nov. 19, 2020. (Reuters)
19 November 2020
AFP

Evidence Australian troops 'unlawfully killed' 39 Afghans

  • Chief of the Defense Force General Angus Campbell: ‘Some patrols took the law into their own hands, rules were broken, stories concocted, lies told and prisoners killed’
  • Campbell ‘sincerely and unreservedly’ apologized to the people of Afghanistan and said the 25 special forces accused of wrongdoing in 23 incidents had brought a ‘stain’ on their regiment
Updated 19 November 2020
AFP

CANBERRA: Australia’s top military officer on Thursday admitted there was credible evidence his special forces unlawfully killed at least 39 Afghanistan civilians and prisoners, recommending the matter be taken up by a prosecutor investigating alleged war crimes.
“Some patrols took the law into their own hands, rules were broken, stories concocted, lies told and prisoners killed,” said Chief of the Defense Force General Angus Campbell.
His comments came as the result of a damning years-long investigation into the military’s behavior in Afghanistan were published.
Campbell “sincerely and unreservedly” apologized to the people of Afghanistan and said the 25 Australian special forces accused of wrongdoing in 23 incidents had brought a “stain” on their regiment, on the armed forces and on Australia.
“This shameful record includes alleged instances in which new patrol members were coerced to shoot a prisoner in order to achieve that soldier’s first kill, in an appalling practice known as ‘blooding’.”
Campbell called for some distinguished service medals awarded to special operations forces who served in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013 to be revoked.
After the September 11, 2001 terror attacks more than 26,000 Australian uniformed personnel were sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside US and allied forces against the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and other Islamist groups.
Australian combat troops left the country in 2013, but since then a series of often-brutal accounts have emerged about the conduct of elite special forces units.
They range from reports of troops killing a six-year-old child in a house raid to a prisoner being shot dead to save space in a helicopter.
The military has long been revered in Australia, and its campaigns — from Gallipoli to Kokoda — have played a crucial role in fostering the country’s identity as independent of colonial power Britain.
Australia’s government attempted to cushion the blow of the report, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling Australians last week to brace for the “honest and brutal truths” contained within the redacted document.
Morrison also called his Afghan counterpart Wednesday to foreshadow “some disturbing allegations” that the government was taking “very seriously.”
The office of President Ashraf Ghani had a different interpretation of the conversation — saying in a series of tweets that Morrison had “expressed his deepest sorrow over the misconduct” — a characterization that was strongly disputed by Australian officials.
Last week Morrison announced the appointment of a special investigator to prosecute the alleged war crimes, a move aimed at forestalling any prosecution at the International Criminal Court.
An independent panel was also set up to drive cultural and leadership changes within the armed forces.
Australia’s government had previously spent years trying to suppress whistleblower reports of the alleged wrongdoing, with police even investigating reporters involved in bringing those accounts into the light.
The matter first came to public attention in 2017 when public broadcaster ABC published the so-called “Afghan files,” which alleged Australian troops had killed unarmed men and children in Afghanistan.
In response, Australian police launched an investigation into two ABC reporters for obtaining classified information — even raiding the broadcaster’s Sydney headquarters last year, before dropping the case.

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

19 November 2020
Reuters

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

  • Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

PARIS: Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilize an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.
The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.
Khazzani allegedly opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe on Aug. 21, 2015.
The witnesses said that moments after the train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015, Khazzani emerged from the toilet, bare-chested and armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
In a statement to investigators and read in court, a French citizen, who wanted to remain anonyous, said that as he realized what was happening, he grabbed the attacker by the neck, pushing him into a corner so he could not use his weapon.
“Without thinking, I jumped on him with my two hands and squeezed hard while strangling him,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Damien.
Damien, who was 28 at the time, said he managed to restrain Khazzani for about 15 seconds.
“Then he turned toward me and trained his gun on me. I think his weapon failed as I did not hear a gunshot,” he said.
Fellow passenger Mark Moogalian, a US-born Frenchman who was 51 at the time of the attack, told the court he had been intrigued to see Khazzani enter the lavatory with a suitcase and had gone to check. Moogalian and Damien were outside the restroom as Khazzani emerged.
After rushing back to his seat to tell his wife to take cover, Moogalian managed to wrest the Kalashnikov from Khazzani and ran away, shouting “I got the gun,” before Khazzani shot him in the back with a handgun.
Moogalian told the court that as he fell to the ground and thought he was going to die, he saw Khazzani bending over him to recuperate the Kalashnikov.
“I thought he was going to finish me off, but he did not shoot as the weapon jammed,” he said, adding that he then saw another passenger, US soldier Spencer Stone, “fly through the air” and jump on Khazzani.
“I was so happy that the cavalry had arrived,” said Moogalian, who played himself in Clint Eastwood’s movie about the attack, “The 15:17 to Paris.”
Moogalian said that to him, the real heros were Damien and Stone, who overpowered Khazzani with the help of two American childhood friends with whom he was taking a trip through Europe.
Despite being cut in the hand, neck and head with a box-cutter by Khazzani, Stone — who was trained as a medic — staunched Moogalian’s bleeding and until the train stopped.
While other passengers tied up Khazzani with neckties, Damien went to check other carriages for other attackers and warned the train manager.
Prosecutors have said Khazzani’s attack was premeditated. He allegedly listened to audio on social media calling on Muslims to take up arms in the name of the Prophet. He faces life in jail if convicted.
France was at the time still recovering from the trauma of attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. Three months later, a squad of jihadists would strike again, killing 130 people in coordinated attacks on the capital.

