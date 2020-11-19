You are here

  • Home
  • Adidas signs partnership with Saudi gaming body

Adidas signs partnership with Saudi gaming body

His Royal Highness, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - President of SAFEIS and the Arab eSports Federation. (Supplied: Adidas)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nc6t

Updated 19 November 2020
Shane McGinley

Adidas signs partnership with Saudi gaming body

  • Sportswear giant will help boost Saudi gamers' fitness, performance
Updated 19 November 2020
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: German sportswear giant Adidas has signed a partnership deal with the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS), the official regulator in charge of developing the Kingdom’s fast-growing gaming sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the federation and Adidas Emerging Markets, a division of the brand in the GCC.

The partnership will encourage the Kingdom’s gamers to be more active and to boost their fitness levels, helping to improve their gaming speed and reaction times.

Greater mental agility will also make them more competitive against their global peers.

“Professional (electronic sports) players experience similar physical stresses as actual athletes — the lines between sports and e-sports are blurring, and ensuring our professional players have a balanced lifestyle is beneficial to their overall health and their gaming performances,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, president of SAFEIS and the Arab Esports Federation.

Gianni Conti, Adidas general manager for the GCC, said that the company was the first sports brand to partner with SAFEIS.

The partnership will help “make Saudis among the most fit and active gamers in the world,” he added.

The global gaming market grew by 9.6 percent last year and is estimated to be worth around $152.1 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s gaming market was valued at around $837 million in 2019 and is one of the fastest growing in the world, expanding by about 22.5 percent a year.

SAFEIS was established in 2017 to take advantage of this growth and develop the Kingdom into a global hub for the industry.

Topics: business economy Adidas Saudi Arabia

Related

Lifestyle
Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 
Middle-East
Adidas says its shutting down in Lebanon due to economic crisis

G20 business group highlights ‘collaboration’ as key to overcoming COVID-19

Updated 19 November 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

G20 business group highlights ‘collaboration’ as key to overcoming COVID-19

  • Al-Benyan also spoke about the B20’s work to create policy recommendations that were “inclusive, action-oriented, and differentiated”
Updated 19 November 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: A collaborative and cooperative mindset was key to mitigating the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the world’s business community, the head of a G20 engagement body has said.

Yousef Al-Benyan, chair of the Business 20 (B20) group, told a press conference in Riyadh that the global health crisis was one of the main considerations when crafting recommendations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, being held in the Saudi capital on Nov. 21 and 22.

“A great deal of globalization has shown that the only way for us to overcome any challenges, is by working as one family, globally.

“During this pandemic – I think everybody cannot forget 2020 – we have come up with COVID-19 initiatives to reduce its implications to the global economy,” he added.

Al-Benyan also spoke about the B20’s work to create policy recommendations that were “inclusive, action-oriented, and differentiated.”

The Saudi businessman, who is the CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), said the group’s emphasis had been on increasing women’s participation in business, and he noted that a separate working council within the B20 had been created to address the issue.

He pointed out that it was also important to focus attention on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as the sector constituted 60 percent of the global economy.

SMEs, he said, should receive financial support, as well as infrastructure investment to help increase their competitiveness.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue with the business community and represents the global business community across all G20 member states and economic sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 2020 G20 Summit G20 Riyadh G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Coronavirus

Related

Corporate News
Saudi B20 urges innovation in digital education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi to highlight accomplishments of G20's private sector in upcoming B20 Summit

Latest updates

US-Palestine nationals denounce Pompeo visit
Adidas signs partnership with Saudi gaming body
At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands
US government recommends not traveling over Thanksgiving
Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency confirms its global importance: Saudi investment minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.