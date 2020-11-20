You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

The warship is named after slain Naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, sailing through the waters in the Gulf during it's inauguration. (AFP/Iran's Revolutionary Guard via Sepah News)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnvzb

Updated 20 November 2020
AP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

Updated 20 November 2020
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the US.
Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Arabian Gulf. Sailors manned deck-mounted machine guns.
The Guard said the ship has a length of 150 meters. By comparison, a US Nimitz-class aircraft carrier has a length of 332 meters (1,092 feet). The Guard’s ship does not have a runway, but includes a landing pad for a helicopter.
The commander of the Guard’s navy, Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri, suggested his forces wanted to move beyond the waters of the Gulf into deep-water patrolling. Typically, the Guard covers the waters of the Arabian Gulf, while Iran’s navy patrols the Gulf of Oman and beyond.
“Presence and assignments in the Indian Ocean is our right,” Tangsiri said.
The ship appears to be an answer to US Navy patrols in the region by its Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. US aircraft carriers routinely travel through Mideast waters. Iran sees those missions, as well as Israel’s expanding presence in the region, as a threat.

Topics: Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Related

Middle-East
One year on, grief and anger over Iran protest crackdown
Update
World
British defense minister calls on Iran to return to commitments of nuclear agreement

One year on, grief and anger over Iran protest crackdown

Updated 20 November 2020
AFP

One year on, grief and anger over Iran protest crackdown

  • Activists say the authorities managed to impose control only after a ruthless crackdown
Updated 20 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: One year after protests that were harshly suppressed by the Iranian authorities, grief over the hundreds of mainly young lives lost is matched by anger over the lack of accountability for a crackdown whose scale is only now beginning to emerge.
The protests, of a magnitude rarely seen in Iran following the 1979 Islamic revolution and the biggest since 2009 rallies over a disputed election, erupted nationwide in November 2019 after a sudden hike in fuel prices.
Activists say the authorities managed to impose control only after a ruthless crackdown that, according to Amnesty International, left at least 304 people dead in a deliberate policy to shoot at demonstrators.
The harshness of the crackdown and size of the toll were concealed by an internet shutdown that activists denounced as a bid to prevent information from filtering out.
Meanwhile, not a single official in Iran has faced justice over the repression, amid allegations that families who lost loved ones have been pressured into keeping silent.
Those arrested during the protests, however, have faced sentences including the death penalty.
“Iranian authorities have avoided any measure of accountability and continue to harass the families of those killed during the protest,” said Tara Sepehri Far, Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.
According to a report published by Amnesty this week, Iran implemented “a near-total internet blackout” from Nov. 16, the day after the protests began, by ordering internet service providers to shut down, with access restored only gradually from Nov. 21.
It said the shutdown prevented people from seeing shocking videos of the crackdown taken by Iranian citizens with their phones, in what the group describes as a “web of impunity.”
Even now the scale of the suppression is still unclear, and Amnesty warns the toll is likely to exceed its figure of 304 verified deaths.
The group had posted online what it says are more than 100 verified videos taken in 31 cities in November 2019 revealing the “repeated use of firearms” against unarmed protesters and bystanders.
At least 23 of those killed were under the age of 18, Amnesty said, including teenagers like 15-year-old Mohammad Dastankhah, who was shot by security forces stationed on a roof while on his way home from school in Sadra, a city in the Shiraz region.
Another innocent bystander to die, it said, was Azar Mirzapour, 49, a nurse and mother of four who according to Amnesty was shot dead in Karaj, outside Tehran, as she was about to arrive home from work.
“The Iranian security forces used unlawful and excessive force against unarmed protesters and bystanders,” said Raha Bahreini, Iran researcher for Amnesty International.
“In most cases security forces used live ammunition aimed at the head or bodies, indicating they were implementing a shoot-to-kill policy,” she added.
Activists say that rather than helping relatives of the victims seek justice, authorities have been prosecuting protesters, with Amnesty alleging that those arrested were subjected to torture, including water-boarding and sexual abuse.
Death sentences imposed in June against three young men were halted only after a campaign to spare their lives both outside and inside Iran.
Manouchehr Bakhtiari, whose 27-year-old son Pouya was shot dead, was jailed after he criticized the authorities, according to Persian-language media based outside Iran.
The refusal of Iran to prosecute any officials — and the lack of response to calls for a UN-led international inquiry — has prompted activists to set up their own “tribunal” to determine whether crimes were committed under international law.
The Aban Tribunal, named after the Iranian month when the events took place, is being set up by NGOs including the London-based Justice for Iran and the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR).
Rights lawyers and other tribunal members will hear evidence from witnesses and victims from Feb. 10-12, 2021, in The Hague, and judgments will be announced in April 2021.
The tribunal will send a “strong message to those responsible for the atrocities that they are being watched and one day will be held accountable for the crimes they’ve committed,” said Mahmood Amiri-Moghaddam, executive director of IHR.

Topics: Iran

Related

Update
World
British defense minister calls on Iran to return to commitments of nuclear agreement
Middle-East
Iran says to meet nuclear commitments if Biden lifts sanctions

Latest updates

India’s total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million
Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
Georgia hand tally affirms Biden’s victory as Trump attempts to undermine election
US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours
Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.