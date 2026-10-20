BIGGIN HILL, England: Formula One’s governing body is happy for the last two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to proceed as planned, despite the Iran war and conflict in the Gulf region, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Tuesday.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who also attended the opening but did not speak to reporters, has stated the calendar is confirmed.

Qatar’s Lusail circuit and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina are due to host grands prix on November 29 and December 6 respectively. Italy’s Imola circuit has been mentioned as a backstop for ⁠the latter race ⁠should both Gulf rounds have to be canceled.

Asked if he felt the situation in the two countries was ‘fine’ at the moment, Ben Sulayem replied: ‘Yeah, fine. “Does this say (mean) that there is nothing going to happen? I cannot predict this. I can only tell you today that there is nothing and the two races are going to happen.”

Ben Sulayem said his children remained in the Emirates and he would be happy for FIA staff to attend, adding that there were also backup plans in case some ⁠were unable to travel.