Potential treatment discovered for critically ill COVID patients

A study found that tocilizumab, which suppresses the immune system and reduces inflammation, may be effective in treating the most seriously ill with COVID-19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 47 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

  • Arthritis drug may save lives of patients in intensive care: Imperial College London team
  • UK govt hails ‘fantastic news,’ but some experts warn it could be too early to celebrate
LONDON: A drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis could be a lifesaver for COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to preliminary results from a new study led by researchers at Imperial College London.

The study found that tocilizumab, which suppresses the immune system and reduces inflammation, may be effective in treating the most seriously ill, in what the British government has called “fantastic news.”

The study’s results have yet to be published and fully peer reviewed, but Prof. Anthony Gordon, chairman in anaesthesia and critical care at Imperial, said: “These early findings show that treatment with this immune-modulating drug is effective for critically ill COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.”

He added: “When we have the results available from all participants, we hope our findings will offer clear guidance to clinicians for improving the outcomes of the sickest COVID-19 patients.”

More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in 15 countries were given tocilizumab and other immune-modulating drugs as part of the trial.

If tocilizumab is proven to be effective, it is likely to join dexamethasone, which reduces the chance of patients on ventilators from dying by around 30 percent, as an important therapeutic intervention for healthcare workers to fight the virus.

But further research is needed to determine the effect tocilizumab has on overall survival and how long a patient will still need to spend in intensive care.

Some professionals have warned that it is too soon to celebrate. “This most recent evidence for a benefit of tocilizumab comes from preliminary unpublished data and should be treated with caution,” said Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging science at University College London.

“However, if the initial results stand up to full analysis and peer review, then it could well be a valuable addition to the armory of treatments that can help improve outcomes for COVID patients.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus

COVID-19 reinfection unlikely for at least 6 months, study finds

Laboratory assistant holds a tube with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition in Budapest. (Reuters)
Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

COVID-19 reinfection unlikely for at least 6 months, study finds

  • None of the more than 1,000 people tested developed symptoms of the virus a second time
  • The findings will allay fears that people could quickly fall ill again after recovering from the virus
Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: People who’ve had COVID-19 are highly unlikely to contract it again for at least six months after their first infection, according to a British study of health care workers on the frontline of fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The findings should offer some reassurance for the more than 51 million people worldwide who have been infected with the pandemic disease, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
“This is really good news, because we can be confident that, at least in the short term, most people who get COVID-19 won’t get it again,” said David Eyre, a professor at Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Population Health, who co-led the study.
Isolated cases of re-infection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, had raised concerns that immunity might be short-lived and that recovered patients may swiftly fall sick again.
But the results of this study, carried out in a cohort of UK health care workers — who are among those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 — suggest cases of reinfection are likely to remain extremely rare.
“Being infected with COVID-19 does offer protection against re-infection for most people for at least six months,” Eyre said. “We found no new symptomatic infections in any of the participants who had tested positive for antibodies.”
The study, part of a major staff testing program, covered a 30-week period between April and November 2020. Its results have not peer-reviewed by other scientists but were published before review on the MedRxiv website.
During the study, 89 of 11,052 staff without antibodies developed a new infection with symptoms, while none of the 1,246 staff with antibodies developed a symptomatic infection.
Staff with antibodies were also less likely to test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms, the researchers said, with 76 without antibodies testing positive, compared to only three with antibodies. Those three were all well and did not develop COVID-19 symptoms, they added.
“We will continue to follow this cohort of staff carefully to see how long protection lasts and whether previous infection affects the severity of infection if people do get infected again,” Eyre said.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Oxford University

