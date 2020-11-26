You are here

Bitcoin plummets to 10-day low, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down

Bitcoin’s 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. (AFP)
Updated 26 November 2020
Reuters

  • The cryptocurrency has rallied around 150 percent this year to just shy of its all-time high of $19,666
LONDON: Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest in 10 days, leading a sell-off that extended to other smaller digital coins.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 percent to $16,317, a sharp correction from its three-year high of $19,521 hit a day earlier. It was last down 8 percent.
The cryptocurrency has rallied around 150 percent this year to just shy of its all-time high of $19,666. Fueling its rise has been demand for riskier assets, interest in assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance.
Bitcoin’s 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. It is highly volatile, and its markets are far less transparent than traditional assets.
Traders cited the unwinding of highly leveraged positions built up as bitcoin moved closer to its record, as well as tweets by the CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase expressing concern at rumors of a regulatory crackdown.
“There’s definitely been a sense of euphoria in markets over the last couple of days ... this mostly feels like a reaction to that — over-leveraged markets took one small hit and suffered immensely,” said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, a cryptocurrency brokerage.
Brian Armstrong, CEO of California-based Coinbase, tweeted on Tuesday that he was worried by rumors the United States would clampdown on individual cryptocurrency wallets.
“Brian Armstrong @ Coinbase tweeted his concerns which I think spread these worries to a wider audience,” said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at crypto firm NKB Group.
Smaller cryptocurrencies also fell, with second-largest digital coin ethereum dropping around 13 percent and XRP, the third-biggest coin, sliding more than 20 percent. Both coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, hit multi-year highs earlier this week.

Flydubai plane returns after inaugural service to Tel Aviv

Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Flydubai plane returns after inaugural service to Tel Aviv

Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: A flydubai aircraft landed in Dubai from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the first scheduled commercial flight between the two cities following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.
“Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city, some of them waving and giving the peace sign.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand in Tel Aviv earlier when the flight arrived after the four-hour journey from Dubai, called it “a moment of history.”
“As-salaam alaikum (Peace be upon you),” he said to arriving passengers. “Come again and again and again.”
The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel, the first such agreement by an Arab state in the Gulf.
Commenting on the accord in a tweet on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said it would foster “prosperity and progress” in the Middle East.
With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalization deal, including an influx of tourists as Dubai enters its winter high season.
“The start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment,” flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al-Ghaith said when the service was announced earlier this month.
The Dubai carrier will fly the route twice daily, and Israeli airlines El Al and Israir are both expected to launch their commercial services between the cities next month.
Etihad Airways, based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, has said it will begin flying to Tel Aviv in March 2021.
The UAE became only the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
The two countries have already signed treaties on visa-free travel — although that is yet to come into force — along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.
Since the historic agreement, Bahrain has also forged ties with Israel, while Sudan has agreed to do so in principle.

