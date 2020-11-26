You are here

Dubai carrier Emirates reopens airport lounges beginning in Cairo

Emirates redesigned its lounge offering and introduced additional measures to ensure compliance with coronavirus health and safety requirements. (Emirates)
Emirates redesigned its lounge offering and introduced additional measures to ensure compliance with coronavirus health and safety requirements. (Emirates)
  • Seating capacity for Emirates passengers using the lounges would be cut by half
DUBAI: Dubai airline Emirates is reopening lounges in cities it is serving beginning at Cairo International Airport, with more destinations including New York’s JFK International and Manchester Airport being added to the list.

Emirates redesigned its lounge offering and introduced additional measures as well as new protocols in each lounge to ensure compliance with coronavirus health and safety requirements, a statement from the carrier said.

“The buffet offering will be changed to an a la carte service with contactless menus activated by QR code. Throughout the day, lounge staff will sanitize each seat and table after customers leave,” Emirates said

“In addition, the lounge will be sanitized and fumigated regularly. All employees working in the lounge will be wearing masks and social distancing protocols are in place throughout the lounge.”

Seating capacity for Emirates passengers using the lounges would also be cut by half, while the catering staff would don masks, gloves and personal protective equipment to further ensure safety.

Emirates gradually restarted scheduled passenger operations on May 21 after months of grounding its fleet due to global travel restrictions, and now operates passenger and cargo services to 104 cities as of September.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Dubai carrier’s profitability, recording a loss of $3.4 billion during its 2020 fiscal first half versus $235 million for the same period last year. Revenue was down 75 percent to $3.2 billion year-on-year, with its cargo segment mainly keeping the business afloat.

Flydubai plane returns after inaugural service to Tel Aviv

  • “Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city
  • The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel
DUBAI: A flydubai aircraft landed in Dubai from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the first scheduled commercial flight between the two cities following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.
“Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city, some of them waving and giving the peace sign.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand in Tel Aviv earlier when the flight arrived after the four-hour journey from Dubai, called it “a moment of history.”
“As-salaam alaikum (Peace be upon you),” he said to arriving passengers. “Come again and again and again.”
The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel, the first such agreement by an Arab state in the Gulf.
Commenting on the accord in a tweet on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said it would foster “prosperity and progress” in the Middle East.
With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalization deal, including an influx of tourists as Dubai enters its winter high season.
“The start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment,” flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al-Ghaith said when the service was announced earlier this month.
The Dubai carrier will fly the route twice daily, and Israeli airlines El Al and Israir are both expected to launch their commercial services between the cities next month.
Etihad Airways, based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, has said it will begin flying to Tel Aviv in March 2021.
The UAE became only the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
The two countries have already signed treaties on visa-free travel — although that is yet to come into force — along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.
Since the historic agreement, Bahrain has also forged ties with Israel, while Sudan has agreed to do so in principle.

