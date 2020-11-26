You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Development Co. signs $2bn in new contracts, 70% to local companies

Red Sea Development Co. signs $2bn in new contracts, 70% to local companies

The Red Sea Project aims to make a great impression in the tourism sector, as the project looks to attract one million visitors by the end of 2030. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrczc

Updated 26 November 2020
Argaam

Red Sea Development Co. signs $2bn in new contracts, 70% to local companies

Updated 26 November 2020
Argaam

The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) signed more than 500 contracts for a total value of $2 blln so far, out of which 70 percent were awarded to local companies, Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, Chief of Staff at TRSDC, told Argaam in an exclusive.

He further added that construction of the base camp at the Red Sea project started in February 2019, noting that the developer seeks to have Saudi companies as partners in the project success.

The public-private partnership (PPP) initiative is in final stages, the official explained, adding that new partnerships, which will provide utility services including water, electricity and waste treatment, will be unveiled by the end of the year.

TRSDC signed an agreement with Saudi-based Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd. and Almabani General Contractors for the airside infrastructure works contract for the mega Red Sea tourism project’s international airport, Darwish pointed out.

The company contracted Saudi Al-Majal Al-Arabi Holding Group to build accommodation for workers and Saudi Arabian Real Estate Infrastructure Co. (Binyah) to construct a 77-kilometer (km) road network at the Kingdom’s upcoming tourist destination.

Moreover, Dubai-based DuBox Precast Products Industrial, a subsidiary of Amana Contracting Group, was awarded by TRSDC a contract to build a factory in Rabigh to transport manufactured products to the project site. The factory provided many job opportunities for nationals in the province.

Darwish said TRSDC is planning to raise SAR 15 billion finance from five Saudi banks, regarding which the details will be revealed soon.

He also affirmed that tourism will be the second important sector after oil and will create jobs, as well as contribute to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Job opportunities account for 10 percent of the global tourism industry, compared to 3.4 percent in the Kingdom, thanks to Umrah and Hajj seasons,” the official noted.

Tourism will be a key contributor to the economic growth of Saudi Arabia, Darwish added, noting that mega projects, including NEOM, Qiddiya and The Red Sea support Vision 2030, overseen by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Red Sea Project aims to make a great impression in the tourism sector, as the project looks to attract one million visitors by the end of 2030.

Darwish also confirmed that TRSDC is coordinating with environmental experts to determine the viability of construction and development of some islands to preserve wildlife and the environment.

There are more than 90 islands, out of which 22 will be developed, while nine others will be nature reserves.

Finally, Darwish said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the project implementation, highlighting that there has been a renewed focus on the work and signing of new contracts.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Red Sea Development Co.

Related

Business & Economy
7 things you need to know on Tadawul today
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online

Flydubai plane returns after inaugural service to Tel Aviv

Updated 26 November 2020
AFP

Flydubai plane returns after inaugural service to Tel Aviv

  • “Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city
  • The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel
Updated 26 November 2020
AFP

DUBAI: A flydubai aircraft landed in Dubai from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the first scheduled commercial flight between the two cities following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.
“Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city, some of them waving and giving the peace sign.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand in Tel Aviv earlier when the flight arrived after the four-hour journey from Dubai, called it “a moment of history.”
“As-salaam alaikum (Peace be upon you),” he said to arriving passengers. “Come again and again and again.”
The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel, the first such agreement by an Arab state in the Gulf.
Commenting on the accord in a tweet on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said it would foster “prosperity and progress” in the Middle East.
With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalization deal, including an influx of tourists as Dubai enters its winter high season.
“The start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment,” flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al-Ghaith said when the service was announced earlier this month.
The Dubai carrier will fly the route twice daily, and Israeli airlines El Al and Israir are both expected to launch their commercial services between the cities next month.
Etihad Airways, based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, has said it will begin flying to Tel Aviv in March 2021.
The UAE became only the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
The two countries have already signed treaties on visa-free travel — although that is yet to come into force — along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.
Since the historic agreement, Bahrain has also forged ties with Israel, while Sudan has agreed to do so in principle.

Topics: Flydubai Tel Aviv UAE UAE-Israel relations

Related

Business & Economy
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
Middle-East
‘Abrahamic Agreement’ supports people’s aspirations to achieve progress: UAE President

Latest updates

North Yemen fighting forces thousands to flee since January
Events in Beirut expose public distrust of Lebanese authorities
Turkey hits record COVID-19 cases after change in reporting
UEFA bans Qarabag official for life for ‘racist’ Armenia comments
Iranian regime targets opposition members in Europe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.