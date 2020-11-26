Saudi regulator identifies market fraud and scams

You are here

The CMA pointed out that it is keen to enforce the stock market executive regulations and protect the market from illegal practices. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 November 2020
Argaam

  • The Saudi market regulator is finalizing the required paperwork to take the necessary regulatory measures with regard to those violators
  • The CMA pointed out that it is keen to enforce the stock market executive regulations and protect the market from illegal practices
Argaam

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) identified some cases suspected of manipulations, fraud and scam of the capital market rules and its executive regulations, amid the price fluctuations of some stocks.

The Saudi market regulator is finalizing the required paperwork to take the necessary regulatory measures with regard to those violators, including their referral to the Public Prosecution.

The CMA pointed out that it is keen to enforce the stock market executive regulations and protect the market from illegal practices.

Therefore, the market regulator urged all participants and investors not to be misguided by any unjustified stock gains, rumors, or unreliable information published by unauthorized persons, who seek to mislead investors and use investors’ money to their advantage.

The market regulator called on all investors to get information from their reliable resources, so that they can make the right decision, based on the accurate information available on all listed companies, their financial statements, the current and expected operational efficiency, and the accurate disclosures from authorized channels.

The CMA also highlighted the importance of disregarding rumors and keeping away from illegal dealings, as such untrue statements and dealings could lead investors to incur losses or become legally accountable.

Investors can obtain reliable information from the announcements and disclosures of listed companies, as well as the websites of the CMA and the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the market regulator added.

The CMA urged all investors to exercise caution and study risks if they plan to start investment in listed companies.

It also called on market participants to report any violations of the capital market law and its executive regulations, through this link.
https://cma.org.sa/en/InvestorProtection/Pages/HowtoFileReport.aspx

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia business Capital Market Authority (CMA) economy

Flydubai plane returns after inaugural service to Tel Aviv

AFP

  • “Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city
  • The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel
AFP

DUBAI: A flydubai aircraft landed in Dubai from Tel Aviv on Thursday, the first scheduled commercial flight between the two cities following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.
“Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city, some of them waving and giving the peace sign.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand in Tel Aviv earlier when the flight arrived after the four-hour journey from Dubai, called it “a moment of history.”
“As-salaam alaikum (Peace be upon you),” he said to arriving passengers. “Come again and again and again.”
The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel, the first such agreement by an Arab state in the Gulf.
Commenting on the accord in a tweet on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said it would foster “prosperity and progress” in the Middle East.
With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalization deal, including an influx of tourists as Dubai enters its winter high season.
“The start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment,” flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al-Ghaith said when the service was announced earlier this month.
The Dubai carrier will fly the route twice daily, and Israeli airlines El Al and Israir are both expected to launch their commercial services between the cities next month.
Etihad Airways, based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, has said it will begin flying to Tel Aviv in March 2021.
The UAE became only the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
The two countries have already signed treaties on visa-free travel — although that is yet to come into force — along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.
Since the historic agreement, Bahrain has also forged ties with Israel, while Sudan has agreed to do so in principle.

Topics: Flydubai Tel Aviv UAE UAE-Israel relations

