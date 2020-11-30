You are here

  • Home
  • German Xmas markets find ways around virus

German Xmas markets find ways around virus

People visit a drive-in Christmas market in Landshut, southern Germany, in their cars to keep the virus at bay. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pywru

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

German Xmas markets find ways around virus

  • The markets have been an annual fixture in Germany since the 15th century
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LANDSHUT, Germany: Chestnuts roasting and music blaring from wooden chalets lined with artificial snow — the Landshut Christmas market in southern Germany has all the usual trimmings.

But this year, visitors must enjoy the sights and smells of the traditional Christmas market from inside their cars due to precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Every night after dark, several dozen vehicles roll into the Christmas market drive-in, their occupants cozy and socially distanced inside.

Once through the gates, they must wait for an employee wearing a mask and a Christmas hat to knock on their window and offer them a menu of savory treats to choose from, such as crepes, sausages and roasted chestnuts.

Orders placed, they can then drive on to the next hut offering sweets such as candy floss or gingerbread hearts.

“We take our inspiration from fast-food chains,” smiles Patrick Schmidt, 31, market organizer and owner of the Zollhaus Landshut restaurant.

“We wanted to recreate a bit of the Christmas atmosphere, even if it’s more complicated this year.”

The market is a way of helping his business get through “a difficult time,” he said.

As Germany battles a second wave of coronavirus infections, leisure and sporting facilities have been ordered to close while restaurants and bars can only offer takeaways. The restrictions also include limits on social gatherings and have been a huge blow to Germany’s 3,000 or so annual Christmas markets.

The markets have been an annual fixture in Germany since the 15th century, when craftsmen and bakers were given special permission to ply their wares in town squares in the runup to Christmas.

But many German cities have canceled their Christmas markets entirely this year, despite the huge financial losses — the markets draw about 160 million visitors annually and bring in revenues of €3 to €5 billion ($3.6 billion and $5.9 billion), according to the BSM stallkeepers’ industry association.

To keep the spirit — and the economic benefits — of Christmas alive, cities across the country have come up with creative initiatives.

In Berlin’s Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district, small clusters of huts have been spread across several streets, though food and drink cannot be consumed on site.

The world-famous Nuremberg Christmas market has been canceled this year but managed to hold an online version of its traditional opening ceremony.

And in northwestern Germany, the town of Kalkar is also offering a drive-in Christmas market.

The market in Landshut has been open since mid-November and is proving popular with locals, according to Schmidt. “Last Saturday we had 500 cars,” he said.

Topics: Germany Christmas market

Related

World
COVID-19 lockdown hurts Germany’s services sector

Egypt expects economic growth between 2.8 and 4% in 2021

Updated 29 November 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt expects economic growth between 2.8 and 4% in 2021

  • Unemployment indicators also reflected the economy's development
Updated 29 November 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said the country was reaching positive growth rates, calling it a great achievement in light of the global conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Maait said the estimated rate of economic growth in the fiscal year 2021-2022 would reach between 2.8 and 4 percent.

He said the percentage varied according to how each person perceived it sectorally, and that industries such as tourism and aviation were significantly affected by the spread of the disease.

“We have a priority to make room for the private sector’s participation in development projects,” the minister added.

He explained that there would be strengthened cooperation with the Transport Ministry in implementing its projects in partnership with the private sector.

Egypt had been hoping for growth between 6 and 6.5 percent before the coronavirus crisis broke out.

The country topped the emerging market economies in containing the rate of inflation during the current year, according to data from the Egyptian cabinet, despite the global repercussions of the health emergency.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Egypt achieved the largest annual decline in the inflation rate in emerging markets in 2020, compared to 2019, with a decline of 8.2 percentage points.

Among the effects of the economic reform plan were inflation rates falling to 5.7 percent during 2019-2020, compared to 13.9 percent in 2018-2019.

Unemployment indicators also reflected the economy's development. 

Recent data from the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed the unemployment rate declining to 7.3 percent in the third quarter of this year, compared to 7.8 percent a year ago.

Egypt's monetary reserves rose to $39.22 billion by the end of last October, according to the country's central bank.

The IMF said the performance of the Egyptian economy exceeded expectations.

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy

Related

Middle-East
Egypt steps up e-waste program
Business & Economy
Egypt banks step up anti-virus efforts

Latest updates

German Xmas markets find ways around virus
Information is power in the fight against terrorism: Bordeaux Imam Tareq Oubrou
Saudi Arabia turns to ‘digital health’ amid outbreak
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe
Super-sub Cavani inspires Manchester United fightback

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.