You are here

  • Home
  • Fishing rights top Brexit talks agenda

Fishing rights top Brexit talks agenda

A failure to reach an agreement would see Britain and the EU trading on World Trade Organization terms, with tariffs immediately imposed. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9freq

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Fishing rights top Brexit talks agenda

  • A no-deal scenario is widely expected to cause economic chaos
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Last-ditch Brexit trade talks continued in London on Sunday with fishing rights remaining an “outstanding major bone of contention,” according to British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that “work continues, even on a Sunday,” as he arrived for the second day of talks.

Barnier had arrived in London on Friday following a spell in self-isolation after a member of his team contracted coronavirus and ahead of the resumption of talks with British counterpart David Frost on Saturday.

Both men warned that a deal could not be reached without major concessions from the other party.

There are only five weeks to go until the end of the current transition period, during which trade relations have remained largely unchanged.

The two key sticking points remain post-Brexit access to British fishing waters for European vessels and the EU’s demand for trade penalties if either side diverges from common standards or state aid regulations rules.

Raab told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that this could be the final week of “substantive” talks, with time running out to agree and ratify a deal.

“There’s a deal to be done,” he said.

“On fishing there’s a point of principle: As we leave the EU we’re going to be an independent coastal state and we’ve got to be able to control our waters,” he added.

Barnier told envoys last week that London was asking that European access to UK waters be cut by 80 percent, while the EU was willing to accept 15 to 18 percent, according to a Brussels source.

A British official called the demands “risible,” according to the domestic Press Association, adding that the “EU side knows full well that we would never accept this.”

“There seems to be a failure from the Commission to internalize the scale of change needed as we become an independent nation,” said the source.

However, Raab was cautiously optimistic over the “level playing field” issue, saying “it feels like there is progress toward greater respect” for Britain’s position.

A failure to reach an agreement would see Britain and the EU trading on World Trade Organization terms, with tariffs immediately imposed on goods traveling to and from the continent.

As it stands, Britain will leave Europe’s trade and customs area on Dec. 31, with no prospect of an extension.

A no-deal scenario is widely expected to cause economic chaos, with customs checks required at borders.

Concern is particularly acute on the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, where the sudden imposition of a hard border threatens the delicate peace secured by 1999’s Good Friday Agreement.

The talks have already dragged on much longer than expected and time is running out for ratification of any deal by the European Parliament by the end of the year.

Topics: Brexit fishing

Related

Business & Economy
Britain expects ‘very significant’ week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down
Business & Economy
Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down

German Xmas markets find ways around virus

Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
AFP

German Xmas markets find ways around virus

  • The markets have been an annual fixture in Germany since the 15th century
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
AFP

LANDSHUT, Germany: Chestnuts roasting and music blaring from wooden chalets lined with artificial snow — the Landshut Christmas market in southern Germany has all the usual trimmings.

But this year, visitors must enjoy the sights and smells of the traditional Christmas market from inside their cars due to precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Every night after dark, several dozen vehicles roll into the Christmas market drive-in, their occupants cozy and socially distanced inside.

Once through the gates, they must wait for an employee wearing a mask and a Christmas hat to knock on their window and offer them a menu of savory treats to choose from, such as crepes, sausages and roasted chestnuts.

Orders placed, they can then drive on to the next hut offering sweets such as candy floss or gingerbread hearts.

“We take our inspiration from fast-food chains,” smiles Patrick Schmidt, 31, market organizer and owner of the Zollhaus Landshut restaurant.

“We wanted to recreate a bit of the Christmas atmosphere, even if it’s more complicated this year.”

The market is a way of helping his business get through “a difficult time,” he said.

As Germany battles a second wave of coronavirus infections, leisure and sporting facilities have been ordered to close while restaurants and bars can only offer takeaways. The restrictions also include limits on social gatherings and have been a huge blow to Germany’s 3,000 or so annual Christmas markets.

The markets have been an annual fixture in Germany since the 15th century, when craftsmen and bakers were given special permission to ply their wares in town squares in the runup to Christmas.

But many German cities have canceled their Christmas markets entirely this year, despite the huge financial losses — the markets draw about 160 million visitors annually and bring in revenues of €3 to €5 billion ($3.6 billion and $5.9 billion), according to the BSM stallkeepers’ industry association.

To keep the spirit — and the economic benefits — of Christmas alive, cities across the country have come up with creative initiatives.

In Berlin’s Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district, small clusters of huts have been spread across several streets, though food and drink cannot be consumed on site.

The world-famous Nuremberg Christmas market has been canceled this year but managed to hold an online version of its traditional opening ceremony.

And in northwestern Germany, the town of Kalkar is also offering a drive-in Christmas market.

The market in Landshut has been open since mid-November and is proving popular with locals, according to Schmidt. “Last Saturday we had 500 cars,” he said.

Topics: Germany Christmas market

Related

World
COVID-19 lockdown hurts Germany’s services sector

Latest updates

Fishing rights top Brexit talks agenda
German Xmas markets find ways around virus
Information is power in the fight against terrorism: Bordeaux Imam Tareq Oubrou
Saudi Arabia turns to ‘digital health’ amid outbreak
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.