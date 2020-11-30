You are here

French youth of Arab origin mistrust secularism, national symbols, finds poll

People gather on Place de la Republique in Paris in homage to slain history teacher Samuel Paty. Attitudes to secularism among young people of Arab origin in France differ from those of older age groups, a survey has shown. (AFP)
French police are seen at a migrants' makeshift camp set below the A1 highway in the north of Paris' popular suburb of Saint-Denis on November 17, 2020. (AFP)
Thomas Abgrall

  • Arab News en Francais/YouGov survey of French citizens of Arab origin found a wide generational gap in attitudes to secular values
  • Older respondents identified more closely with French national symbols, but tended to feel stigmatized for their faith
LONDON: Young people of Arab origin in France are less likely to hold secular values and are more distrustful of national symbols than their elders, an Arab News en Francais survey conducted in partnership with British polling agency YouGov has found.

Attitudes to secularism appear to differ substantially among those aged between 18 and 24, which constituted 15 percent of the 958 people surveyed, compared with other age groups.

More than half (54 percent) of all those polled said they believe religion plays a negative role in politics, while a smaller 46 percent of 18-24-year-olds said this was the case.

Likewise, on the subject of laws restricting the wearing of religious clothing, 38 percent of all respondents said they favor such rules, while 29 percent of 18-24-year-olds approve.

Asked whether they would be prepared to defend the French model of secularism in their country of origin, 65 percent of respondents said they would compared with just 56 percent of 18-24-year-olds.

Even among the 25-34 age group, adherence to the values of secularism is noticeably stronger than among the younger cohort, with 55 percent saying religion plays a negative role in politics.

The trend generally continues with age. Among those over 45, about 50 percent said they are in favor of laws limiting the wearing of religious symbols.

Observers have asked whether such negative perceptions of secularism among young French citizens of Arab origin can be equated with growing radicalism.

Some scholars of Islam have established a link between countries which have adopted a more “incisive” secularism and the number of citizens who traveled to Syria to join Daesh.

William McCants and Christopher Meserole of the Brookings Institution believe the political culture of France and Belgium, where religious symbols are restricted, combined with massive unemployment and urbanization, contributed to radicalization.

Other researchers say those who traveled to Syria came overwhelmingly from poor urban areas, where they faced discrimination in the job market, housing and police checks.

“Some young people feel they are viewed as sub-citizens, while media rhetoric gives credence to the idea that Muslims are ‘banding apart’,” said Elyamine Settoul, a lecturer at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts in Paris.

“This otherness between ‘them’ and ‘us’ represents a breeding ground for radicalization. Radical groups will not only sell them full citizenship but also compensate for all their deficiencies, whether they are identity based, affective or narcissistic.”

It is perhaps surprising, then, that just 47 percent of the 18-24 cohort surveyed by Arab News en Francais and YouGov believe their religion is perceived negatively in France — significantly lower than the overall average of 59 percent among all age groups.

Few topics better reflect a community’s sense of national pride than an international football tournament. Dual identities often lead to the question: Should I support the national side from my place of origin or cheer for my adopted nation?

Once again, a generational split emerges. The survey found 58 percent of men aged 18-24 would support their country of origin against the French side compared with an average of 47 percent among all respondents.

If the French World Cup victory in 1998 is considered the peak of the country’s “black-blanc-beur” multiculturalism, then the 2001 friendly between France and Algeria must be considered its nadir, when Algerian fans invaded the pitch.

The Arab News en Francais/YouGov study found that support for the French national team tended to increase with age. About 58 percent of 35-44-year-olds and 50 percent of over-55s said they would support the French national side over their country of origin.

“Young people under 25 are still building their identity and tend to get closer to their country of origin at this age. They fully claim their belonging to the country of origin, but this remains like folklore, as they often do not know much about it,” Settoul said.

“Over time, the identity asserts itself: We integrate professionally, get married, buy property and no longer take the same positions.”

Pope Francis appeals for ‘prayers, charity’ as global pandemic toll surges

Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Pope Francis appeals for ‘prayers, charity’ as global pandemic toll surges

  • Virus deaths in Turkey soar to record levels
  • Lebanon plan to ease curbs brings health warning
Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Pope Francis has urged people to try to take away something good “even from the difficult situation that the pandemic forces on us.”

Addressing the faithful gathered a safe distance apart in St. Peter’s Square, Francis called for “greater sobriety, discreet and respectful attention to neighbors who might be in need, and some moments of simple prayer in the family.”

The pope’s plea follows the latest Reuters tally which showed that almost 62 million people are believed to be infected by the coronavirus globally, while the death toll has reached almost 1.5 million.

During the pandemic, Pope Francis has often highlighted the economic and social suffering of many around the world.

His latest appeal came as coronavirus deaths in Turkey rose to a record for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, while Lebanon planned to gradually ease restrictions from Monday.

The number of new cases soared despite efforts by President Tayyip Erdogan’s government to contain a second wave of infections.

“Don’t leave your houses this week. We have to be on alert,” Ismail Cinel, head of the Turkish Society of Intensive Care, warned on Saturday as death rates reached new highs.

Official data from the Health Ministry showed 182 fatalities and 30,103 coronavirus infections in just 24 hours, including asymptomatic cases, according to a recently updated counting method used since Nov. 25. The country previously only reported symptomatic cases.

With the new tally, Turkey suddenly became the world’s worst-hit country, while only four days ago it was one of the least affected.

“Our health army is under a heavy burden,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

In Lebanon, Hamad Hassan, the acting health minister, said the country “will gradually reopen from Monday” to give people and businesses a respite ahead of Christmas and end-of-year holidays.

Schools would also reopen but with some classes still held online, Hassan said after a meeting of Lebanon’s coronavirus task force.

The death toll in Lebanon has reached 1,000, while the total number of confirmed cases has jumped to more than 126,000, with a rate of more than 1,200 cases per day during the past two weeks.

Lebanon’s Civil Emergency Authority warned that the easing of curbs “will lead to a health crisis affecting the most vulnerable, namely children and students.”

The overnight curfew will start at 11 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and end at 5 a.m., with restaurants, cafes and malls closing at 10 p.m.

During its meeting on Sunday, the task force decided to restore normal traffic flows, but maintained a ban on social activities, cinemas and nightclubs.

Hassan said that earlier restrictions on vehicle use had doubled the number of coronavirus cases due to people’s reliance on shared transport.

Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri, an infectious disease specialist and member of the emergency coronavirus committee, criticized a lack of coordination between government departments in dealing with pandemic.

He said that this had created chaos, while “citizens paid a high price in light of the difficult economic and living conditions.”

Al-Bizri said: “The repeated closures have been unsuccessful, and one of their consequences is the decline in economic activity and living conditions.”

