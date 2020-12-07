Houthis launch drone towards Saudi Arabia

Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad

DUBAI: An official Saudi delegation headed by the Minister of Commerce, and acting Minister of Information, Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi, arrived in Baghdad on Monday.

The delegation was met at Baghdad International Airport by the Iraqi Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, and the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi.

The delegation includes the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Governor of the Saudi Organization for Standardization, Metrology and Quality, Professor Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi, the Secretary-General of the Saudi Export Development Authority, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Ayed Al-Otaibi, in addition to representatives of ministries, institutions and government sectors. As well as a commercial and economic delegation that includes a number of commercial, economic and investment companies.

During the visit, the delegation will hold talks with Iraqi officials within the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordinating Council and the Economic, Trade, Investment, Development and Joint Relief Committee.

A Saudi-Iraqi businessmen forum will also be held on the side-lines of the visit, under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

The delegation will also sign a number of memoranda of understanding of joint cooperation.

A group of members of the delegation will visit the construction site of the Sports City donated by King Salman to the Iraqi people.

The delegation will also meet President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi and Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi.