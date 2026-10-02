Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammed Yassin Saleh visited on Thursday the Madinah Research and Studies Center, where he reviewed the center's scientific and cultural work and projects, as well as its efforts to document the history of Madinah and preserve its heritage and civilizational legacy.

He toured the center's facilities and specialized library, reviewing its wealth of sources, references, and scholarly collections dedicated to the history, landmarks, and heritage of Madinah, as well as the knowledge and research services it provides to researchers and those interested in the city's history.

He also visited the Rare Photographs of Madinah Exhibition, where he viewed part of its collections documenting the historical and urban developments the city has undergone.

Saleh was briefed on the center's efforts to collect, preserve, catalog, and make available historical sources, documents, and photographs, in addition to its work in research, documentation, and scholarly publishing.

He reviewed its efforts to preserve the history of Madinah and the Two Holy Mosques, along with their historical, cultural, and civilizational heritage.

The minister praised the center's scientific and cultural role and its efforts to preserve the history and heritage of Madinah and safeguard historical sources and materials related to the Two Holy Mosques.

He commended its contributions to supporting scientific research, enriching knowledge, and preserving cultural heritage.

This story was first published on Asharq Al-Awsat.