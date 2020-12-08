You are here

  • Home
  • Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
A volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5n2vd

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
  • Oxford’s Andrew Pollard: ‘We have no safety concerns about the vaccine, the only way we get the pandemic behind us is if we get doses out there’
  • AstraZeneca’s Mene Pangalos called the results ‘very compelling’ and said they ‘clearly show we have an effective vaccine’ that meets criteria for approval
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55 — a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.
Still, experts say the vaccine seems likely to be approved, despite some confusion in the results and lower levels of protection than what other vaccine candidates have shown.
“What we can see looks reasonable, but it’s a bit more complicated than what we’ve seen so far,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University researcher helping to test two other vaccines. “If this had been the first report out, the field would have still been excited to have a vaccine.”
The medical journal Lancet on Tuesday published partial results from tests of the vaccine in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa — safety results on 23,745 participants and protection levels on 11,636.
They’re hard to interpret because a mistake led some participants to get a half dose followed by a full one rather than two full doses as intended.
Researchers claim the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of those given two full doses and in 90% of those initially given the half dose. However, independent experts have said the second group was too small — 2,741 people — to judge the possible value of that approach and that more testing is needed.
The half-dose group also didn’t include anyone over 55, and among others in the study, only about 20% were in that age group.
It’s unclear if the results will be enough to lead regulators in the United Kingdom and elsewhere to approve its use right away.
“We have no safety concerns about the vaccine,” with no hospitalizations or severe disease among those who received it, and results from all study locations consistently showing benefit, said one study leader, Oxford’s Andrew Pollard.
“The only way we get the pandemic behind us is if we get doses of vaccine out there,” he said.
AstraZeneca’s Mene Pangalos called the results “very compelling” and said they “clearly show we have an effective vaccine” that meets criteria for approval around the world. “I really believe this vaccine will have a big impact on the pandemic,” he said.

Topics: AstraZeneca Oxford University COVID-19

Related

Special Philippines signs deal for 2.6m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World
Philippines signs deal for 2.6m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca France says situation with its COVID-19 vaccine encouraging
World
AstraZeneca France says situation with its COVID-19 vaccine encouraging

Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece

Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece

Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
  • Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi: In Somalia, we understand that the Turkish authorities, the ministry of education and other ministries, are promoting immigration to Turkey
  • Mitarachi: When Somalis arrive in Istanbul, they are transferred in vans, to specific areas of the city where they stay until their relocation to the western Turkish coast can be arranged
Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government on Tuesday accused Turkey of encouraging Somali migration through promotion campaigns and visa offers, and then allowing the migrants to continue on to Greece.
Athens has long accused Ankara of weaponizing migration to pile pressure on the European Union.
Turkey counters that the EU is providing insufficient support to enable it to accommodate around four million migrants, many of whom want to travel to Europe.
In February and March, there were days of skirmishes between migrants and police at the Greek-Turkish border after a surge the Greek government says was orchestrated by Turkey.
“In Somalia, we understand that the Turkish authorities, the ministry of education and other ministries, are promoting immigration to Turkey,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told a news conference.
Citing alleged testimony from Somali migrants, Mitarachi said applicants were being “facilitated” by a Turkish liaison office in Mogadishu to obtain visas based on certificates and documents provided by Turkish-funded institutions in Somalia.
These include a hospital and a university in Mogadishu, the minister said.
“We understand that as many as 300 people have flown to Turkey in this way,” Mitarachi said.
“These people are essentially arriving legally in Turkey, for the express purpose of illegal trafficking into Europe.”
“When Somalis arrive in Istanbul, they are transferred in vans, to specific areas of the city where they stay until their relocation to the western Turkish coast can be arranged,” he said.
“It is obvious that these people are not at risk in Turkey and therefore should be given asylum there, if appropriate.
“It is worrying that Turkey appears to be facilitating the arrival of these migrants by willingly providing visas for travel,” Mitarachi said.
He added that Somali asylum seekers were also allegedly using “subsidised tickets and visas paid for by NGOs.”
There was no immediate comment from Ankara to the allegations.
A Greek migration ministry source said relevant testimony had been drawn from Somali survivors of a migrant sinking on December 2 in which two women died.
Athens has accused the Turkish coast guard of failing to assist the boat, which it said had issued a distress call in Turkish waters.
Turkey has accused Greece of engaging in illegal pushbacks.
On Tuesday, Ankara’s coast guard said it had rescued at least 69 asylum seekers whose boats were allegedly pushed back by the Greek coast guard into Turkish waters.
Mitarachi on Tuesday said Athens was “very proud” of the Greek coast guard’s life-saving efforts.
“We believe no pushbacks have happened, that is the outcome of our investigation,” he said, adding that a similar probe by European border agency Frontex also found “no evidence of any breach of rules up to now.”

Topics: Greece Turkey Somali migrants Notis Mitarachi

Related

Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes
Middle-East
Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes
Unknown dead fill Lesbos cemetery for refugees drowned at sea
World
Unknown dead fill Lesbos cemetery for refugees drowned at sea

Latest updates

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
Monshaat partners with US university to help Saudi SMEs
Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Khartoum on official visit
Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Khartoum on official visit
Tamimi Markets launches UK’s Sainsbury’s across KSA stores

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.