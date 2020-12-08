You are here

Red Sea Development Co. embraces green transport options
The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is investigating how it can develop clean transport solutions at its 28,000 square metre site. (Courtesy The Red Sea Development Company)
  • PIF-backed developer has hired consultancy firm Mott MacDonald to devise a sustainable transport system
  • The mobility models will include e-bikes, golf buggies, cars, vans, trucks, buses, seaplanes, helicopters, passenger ferries and boats, all fuelled using sustain energy sources
DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is investigating how it can develop clean transport solutions, such as using electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, boats and aircraft, ahead of its official opening in 2022.

TRSDC has signed a contract with engineering firm Mott MacDonald to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the total land, sea and air transport requirements at its 28,000 square meter site. The mobility models will include e-bikes, golf buggies, cars, vans, trucks, buses, seaplanes, helicopters, passenger ferries and boats, all fuelled using sustain energy sources.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in July 2017. Eleemnts of the first phase of the flagship project are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.

“We believe that environmental regeneration and commercial development do not have to be mutually exclusive. Our destination is one of extraordinary natural beauty, which we have a responsibility to protect and enhance for future generations,” John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said in a press statement.

Mott MacDonald will assess the infrastructure requirements for the project, such as electric and hydrogen-powered vehicle charging stations, in line with TRSDC’s goal to be powered 100 percent by renewable energy.

Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer recently announced it had awarded approximately 500 contracts valued at SR12 billion ($3.19 billion) to date and will reach SR15 billion by the end of 2020.

In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.

Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) Public Investment Fund (PIF) Mott MacDonald

British regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

  • New powers sought to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation
LONDON: Britain’s competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.

It proposed a new, legally binding code of conduct, pro-competitive interventions in the market and enhanced merger rules, overseen by a Digital Markets Unit that
was announced by the government last month.

The new regime, which will require government legislation, will be part of a wider regulatory framework for digital markets, including new rules for harmful online content and data protection, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said consumers and businesses who relied on tech giants like Google and Facebook should be treated fairly, and competitors should face a level playing field.

“For that to happen, the UK needs new powers and a new approach,” he said on Tuesday. “In short, we need a modern regulatory regime that can enable innovation to thrive, while taking swift action to prevent problems.” 

Separately, Australia on Tuesday finalized plans to make Facebook Inc. and Google pay its media outlets for news content, a world-first move aimed at protecting independent journalism that has been strongly opposed by the Internet giants.

Under laws to go to parliament this week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Big Tech firms must negotiate payments for content that appears on their platforms with local publishers and broadcasters. If they can’t strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide for them.

“This is a huge reform, this is a world first, and the world is watching what happens here in Australia,” Frydenberg told reporters in the capital Canberra.

“Our legislation will help ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world ... and ultimately sustain our media landscape.”

The law amounts to the strongest check of the tech giants’ market power globally, and follows three years of inquiry and consultation, ultimately spilling into a public row in August when the US companies warned it may stop them offering their services in Australia.

Facebook Australia managing director Will Easton said the company would review the legislation and “engage through the upcoming parliamentary process with the goal of landing on a workable framework to support Australia’s news ecosystem.”

A representative for Google declined to comment, saying the company had yet to see the final version of the proposed law.

Until recently, most countries have stood by as advertisers redirect spending to the world’s biggest social media website and search engine, starving newsrooms of their main revenue source and bringing widespread shutdowns and job losses.

But regulators are starting to test their power to rein in the two mega-corporations, which take more than four-fifths of Australian online advertising spending between them, according to Frydenberg.

Google said in October it plans to pay $1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years.

The new product called Google News Showcase will launch first in Germany, where it has signed up German newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, and in Brazil with Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae.

Google last month said it had also signed copyright agreements with six French newspapers and magazines, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.

“It’s both very ambitious and very necessary,” said Denis Muller, an Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne’s Center for Advancing Journalism, referring to the Australian law.

“Taking their news content without paying for it, in exchange for a very questionable reward of ‘reach,’ seems to be a very unfair and uneven and ultimately democratically damaging arrangement.”

News Corp. Australia executive chairman Michael Miller said the law was “a significant step forward in the decade-long campaign to achieve fairness in the relationship between Australian news media companies and the global tech giants.”

Topics: Britain Tech Giants Google Facebook

