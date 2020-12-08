You are here

Tuesday trading: Tadawul index down 0.3% points, despite heavy trading on Anaam Holding
An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 18, 2016. (Reuters)
  • Total turnover reached SR13.4 billion
  • Shares of Anaam Holding rose by 1%
Saudi equities ended the session on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.3 percent, or 21 points, to close at 8,612.

Total turnover reached SR13.4 billion ($3.57 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 86:101.

Shares of Anaam Holding rose by 1 percent to reach SR114, amid heavy trading, amounting to about 27.4 million shares and a value of SR3.1 billion - the highest since debut.

Shares of Wafrah, Saudi Paper, and Saudi Industrial Export rose the maximum. Shares of Petro Rabigh, Tasnee, Petrochem and Saudi Kayan rose in the range between 2 percent and 4 percent.

On the other hand, shares of Al Rajhi Bank fell 1 percent to close at SR73.60. Shares of Jabal Omar, Samba, Savola Group, Al-Othaim Markets and Sulaiman Al Habib ended their trading today with a decline ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent. Amiantit shares fell today by 4 percent.

Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi equities Anaam Holding

