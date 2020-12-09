You are here

In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape

In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape
Questions remain as to how Singapore — with its borders effectively shut and strict anti-virus rules — will put on a show that usually attracts thousands just five months from now. (AFP)
Reuters

In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape

In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape
  • In Davos, it is an opportunity to rub shoulders with somebody taking the lift or in the hotel lobby
SINGAPORE: It’s not only the weather that might come as a shock when the World Economic Forum moves from Davos, the Swiss ski resort after which it takes its informal name, to the tropical Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore in May.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gathering of world leaders, billionaires, celebrities and media is expected to be a trimmed-down, tightly controlled affair, Singapore-based business groups and consultants said on Tuesday.

Although seen as another coup for the country that hosted the 2018 Trump-Kim summit, questions remain as to how Singapore — with its borders effectively shut and strict anti-virus rules and limits on public gatherings — will put on a show that usually attracts thousands just five months from now.

“Singapore does not take risks,” said Christopher Khoo of Singapore tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, adding that he expected fewer attendees and that virus curbs would make it hard to recreate Davos’ networking environment.

“In Davos, it is an opportunity to rub shoulders with somebody taking the lift or in the hotel lobby, and exchanging thoughts that way,” Khoo said. “How do you create those networking opportunities? ... That is a challenge.”

Others said the success of global vaccine deployment over coming months would most likely dictate the scale of the event, planned for May 13-16.

Announcing the change late Monday, WEF’s chief Klaus Schwab said the decision was made to safely ensure the first “in-person” meeting of business executives, government leaders and civil society since the start of the pandemic to discuss recovery.

In its statement, Singapore — which restricts conferences to 250 people, split into groups of 50 who cannot mingle — talked up the virtual component of the conference, which it also said would be a first.

Neither the WEF or Singapore have yet given specifics on the number of attendees expected at the event, the first in Asia and only the second to be held outside of Switzerland since its inception in 1971.

WEF usually plays host to about 3,000 official participants, but much of the action happens outside the conference at side meetings and networking events. The population of the hard-to-reach Alpine town of Davos swells from 10,000 to about 30,000 during the summit.

By contrast, Singapore averaged around 400 arrivals daily in October, the latest official figures available, less than 1 percent of those arriving during the same period in 2019.

The city-state remains largely closed to visitors and has agreements for limited official and business travel with seven countries, all in Asia. A plan to open a quarantine-free air travel bubble with Hong Kong last month was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Other factors may keep attendance down too, said Hsien Hsien Lei, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

“It is not necessarily whether Singapore is ready to welcome them but whether people are ready to start traveling,” said Lei, adding that many companies still restrict travel, especially for their top executives.

Lei said international praise for Singapore’s handling of the coronavirus, including from the World Health Organization, as well as vaccine rollouts early next year, should lend firms more confidence.

The success of smaller-scale events like the 250-strong energy week in October also shows that Singapore’s strict regime of pre-event testing, safe distancing measures and contact tracing works, said David Kelly, head of the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore.

Topics: Davos Singapore WEF

UAE minister: ‘We must re-engineer world economy’

UAE minister: 'We must re-engineer world economy'

UAE minister: ‘We must re-engineer world economy’
  • UK will be ‘key partner’ in Emirates’ economic reform, digital forum told
LONDON: Re-engineering the world economy and transforming the global supply chain is key to a post-pandemic economic rebound, the UAE economic minister said on Tuesday.

Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari’s comments came in a Bloomberg-hosted web event that included UK Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone and Bloomberg Europe Director Constantin Cotzias.

The talks focused on UK-UAE trade ties, post-pandemic recovery plans and the two countries’ future ambitions.

Both states have recently strengthened diplomatic initiatives, with the UAE looking to boost its international clout following the Abraham Accords with Israel and an ambitious economic reform plan, and the UK searching for bilateral trade deals amid a looming Brexit cliff-edge.

Al-Mari said the UAE is seeking to “digitize” its national economy, building on investment and trade in high-tech areas, including artificial intelligence, research and development, pharmaceuticals and data analytics, to create a “new economic development model.”

The minister added that the UK would be a “key partner” in the transformation, in which the UAE would “pave the way for UK investment,” bringing “a new dimension” to UK-UAE bilateral ties.

He hailed the expansion of the UAE golden visa system, which aims to attract foreign talent and capital to the Gulf country by offering residency and tax incentives.

The significance of the Dubai World Expo 2021 — the first in the MENA region — was also touched on by Al-Mari, who said the event promises to be a watershed moment for UAE and the Gulf that will “connect minds to discuss the future.”

Discussing the pandemic, the UAE minister said that research and development is vital to transitioning to a post-pandemic economy, adding that “countries must learn lessons” in the transformation.

He said: “The UAE has a long list of legislation that needs to be restructured.”

Al-Mari added that education will be a vital industry in any transformation plan, and hailed the UAE’s successful introduction of a mass “smart-learning” program for students.

In his final comments, Al-Mari made an ambitious call to “re-engineer the world economy” in light of the pandemic, acknowledging the “opportunity that lies on the horizon.” He also called for a “transformation of the global supply chain.”

Part of the transition, he said, would also come in the form of an opportunity to re-invent the World Trade Organization by electing a new secretary-general.

As part of UK efforts to reach trade deals with countries around the world, Lord Grimstone hailed bilateral efforts to “bring the UK-UAE relationship to a new level.”

He said part of the UK post-Brexit strategy is reaching a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in which “the UAE will play a major part,” but cautioned that there are “formidable bumps in the road ahead” regarding UK trade.

The UK “wants to work ever more closely with the UAE and other GCC countries,” the investment minister said.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, he warned that “uncertainty weighs heavily on businesses and investors,” and that “governments must resist siren calls of protectionism.”

However, the minister revealed an enterprising vision of a post-pandemic future that features green finance, which will “play a huge role in change,” and artificial intelligence and fintech, which he called “key growth areas.”

He hailed the achievement of the UK in signing 54 trade deals as part of Brexit efforts, including a major deal with Japan revealed in October, adding that “it is the first time in 50 years that the UK has been able to conduct its own trade policy.” The minister revealed that the UK hopes to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership next year.

He said the GCC and UAE are “right up there” in terms of opportunity, and said a potential UAE trade deal would bring both partners “synergistic benefits.” He was optimistic regarding the UK’s circumstances, saying: “If we can’t reach a deal with the EU, we will go our own way.”

Lord Grimstone said that clean energy and net-zero emissions strategies had “moved up the agenda very dramatically over the last 12 months,” a sentiment shared by Al-Mari. The number of companies and investors adopting a “sustainable mindset” would “only grow” over the coming year, given that “youth won’t work for companies that don’t share their values,” he added.

“The world is going to be very different,” the minister said in his final comments, warning that the economic effects of the pandemic “will take time to work through,” and that a rebound “would not be immediate.”

Topics: UAE world economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari

