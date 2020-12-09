You are here

Japan approves $700 billion stimulus package

A woman at a market in Tokyo. While Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak overall, there has been a sharp rise in infections. (AP)
AFP

  • The package aims to fund projects from anti-COVID measures to green tech
TOKYO: Japan’s government on Tuesday approved more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech, the country’s third such package this financial year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought global economic carnage and countries across the world have announced massive cash injections.

Japan’s latest package, worth 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion), includes loan schemes and actual government spending of around 40 trillion yen.

It is the first stimulus spending Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced since taking office in September, and comes as Japan faces a spike in COVID-19 infections, with record numbers of new cases reported in recent weeks.

“We drew up (the stimulus package) to pave the way for new growth, to protect people’s livelihoods as well as maintaining employment and keeping businesses going,” Suga said.

Japan officially exited recession last month after three quarters of contraction, and hopes to cement its recovery with the latest spending — which follows two previous packages this year each worth around 117 trillion yen.

The new package includes financial support for medical institutions and facilities for the elderly, and subsidies to continue a controversial domestic travel scheme supporting tourism-dependent businesses.

While Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak overall — with 163,929 confirmed cases and 2,382 deaths — there has been a sharp rise in infections, and doctors have warned that hospitals could be overwhelmed.

On Tuesday the defense minister also ordered military nurses to be sent to a city in the northern Hokkaido region that is facing a severe shortage of medical staff.

The package also features a $20 billion green tech fund designed to support projects from renewable energy development to pollution reduction.

In October, Suga set a 2050 deadline for Japan to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country’s climate change commitments.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of fiscal policy, said the government aims to return the economy to pre-pandemic levels within the next financial year. “It is all the more important to put (the economy) on a growth path by strengthening new fields such as green and digital,” he said.

Capital Economics said Japan’s “latest fiscal arrow should help ensure a strong recovery next year.”

It forecast the country’s economy will rebound by 3.7 percent in 2021 and to get back to pre-virus levels by the third quarter next year — “sooner than the US and much sooner than the Eurozone.”

In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape

Reuters

  • In Davos, it is an opportunity to rub shoulders with somebody taking the lift or in the hotel lobby
SINGAPORE: It’s not only the weather that might come as a shock when the World Economic Forum moves from Davos, the Swiss ski resort after which it takes its informal name, to the tropical Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore in May.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual gathering of world leaders, billionaires, celebrities and media is expected to be a trimmed-down, tightly controlled affair, Singapore-based business groups and consultants said on Tuesday.

Although seen as another coup for the country that hosted the 2018 Trump-Kim summit, questions remain as to how Singapore — with its borders effectively shut and strict anti-virus rules and limits on public gatherings — will put on a show that usually attracts thousands just five months from now.

“Singapore does not take risks,” said Christopher Khoo of Singapore tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, adding that he expected fewer attendees and that virus curbs would make it hard to recreate Davos’ networking environment.

“In Davos, it is an opportunity to rub shoulders with somebody taking the lift or in the hotel lobby, and exchanging thoughts that way,” Khoo said. “How do you create those networking opportunities? ... That is a challenge.”

Others said the success of global vaccine deployment over coming months would most likely dictate the scale of the event, planned for May 13-16.

Announcing the change late Monday, WEF’s chief Klaus Schwab said the decision was made to safely ensure the first “in-person” meeting of business executives, government leaders and civil society since the start of the pandemic to discuss recovery.

In its statement, Singapore — which restricts conferences to 250 people, split into groups of 50 who cannot mingle — talked up the virtual component of the conference, which it also said would be a first.

Neither the WEF or Singapore have yet given specifics on the number of attendees expected at the event, the first in Asia and only the second to be held outside of Switzerland since its inception in 1971.

WEF usually plays host to about 3,000 official participants, but much of the action happens outside the conference at side meetings and networking events. The population of the hard-to-reach Alpine town of Davos swells from 10,000 to about 30,000 during the summit.

By contrast, Singapore averaged around 400 arrivals daily in October, the latest official figures available, less than 1 percent of those arriving during the same period in 2019.

The city-state remains largely closed to visitors and has agreements for limited official and business travel with seven countries, all in Asia. A plan to open a quarantine-free air travel bubble with Hong Kong last month was postponed at the eleventh hour.

Other factors may keep attendance down too, said Hsien Hsien Lei, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

“It is not necessarily whether Singapore is ready to welcome them but whether people are ready to start traveling,” said Lei, adding that many companies still restrict travel, especially for their top executives.

Lei said international praise for Singapore’s handling of the coronavirus, including from the World Health Organization, as well as vaccine rollouts early next year, should lend firms more confidence.

The success of smaller-scale events like the 250-strong energy week in October also shows that Singapore’s strict regime of pre-event testing, safe distancing measures and contact tracing works, said David Kelly, head of the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore.

