Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products

Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products
Aramco’s Senior Vice President for Technical Services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi, and Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli attend the groundbreaking ceremony at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK). (Supplied)
Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products

Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products
  • SPARK is a 50-square-kilometer energy city megaproject which will position Saudi Arabia as a global energy, industrial, and technology hub
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and energy technology firm Baker Hughes have announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications across the energy sector.

The newly formed company will be named Novel Non-Metallic Solutions Manufacturing (Novel).

To mark the start of construction, a ceremony held on Tuesday at the project site was attended by Aramco’s senior vice president for technical services, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, and the chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, Lorenzo Simonelli.

Novel’s new facility is being developed at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

SPARK is a 50-square-kilometer energy city megaproject which will position Saudi Arabia as a global energy, industrial, and technology hub. Initially, the facility will produce onshore non-metallic pipelines, including reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP), from composite materials.

The joint venture is based on a shareholders’ agreement signed in February this year during Aramco’s fifth In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) forum. Both companies initially signed a memorandum of understanding to create a non-metallics joint venture in July last year.

The partnership is part of Aramco’s long-term strategy to seek new opportunities in oil-based products and support the government’s efforts to expand its commercial ecosystem and promote domestic investment.

Al-Sa’adi said: “Non-metallic products are reshaping the industries and products we all depend on because they are more reliable, cost effective, and offer sustainability benefits.

“The partnership with Baker Hughes reinforces our commitment to expanding the use of innovative non-metallic materials in our operations to drive efficiency and reduce maintenance and replacement costs, while also positively impacting the Kingdom’s economic development through job creation and local expertise,” he added.

Neil Saunders, executive vice president for oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, said: “As an energy technology company, we are investing for growth in strategic areas like non-metallics, and our deep background in non-metallic product development will benefit a wide range of industries.

“Aramco’s vision to expand its product development in the region aligns with our vision to support innovation and manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Aramco Baker Hughes

Japan approves $700 billion stimulus package

Japan approves $700 billion stimulus package

Japan approves $700 billion stimulus package
  • The package aims to fund projects from anti-COVID measures to green tech
TOKYO: Japan’s government on Tuesday approved more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech, the country’s third such package this financial year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought global economic carnage and countries across the world have announced massive cash injections.

Japan’s latest package, worth 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion), includes loan schemes and actual government spending of around 40 trillion yen.

It is the first stimulus spending Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced since taking office in September, and comes as Japan faces a spike in COVID-19 infections, with record numbers of new cases reported in recent weeks.

“We drew up (the stimulus package) to pave the way for new growth, to protect people’s livelihoods as well as maintaining employment and keeping businesses going,” Suga said.

Japan officially exited recession last month after three quarters of contraction, and hopes to cement its recovery with the latest spending — which follows two previous packages this year each worth around 117 trillion yen.

The new package includes financial support for medical institutions and facilities for the elderly, and subsidies to continue a controversial domestic travel scheme supporting tourism-dependent businesses.

While Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak overall — with 163,929 confirmed cases and 2,382 deaths — there has been a sharp rise in infections, and doctors have warned that hospitals could be overwhelmed.

On Tuesday the defense minister also ordered military nurses to be sent to a city in the northern Hokkaido region that is facing a severe shortage of medical staff.

The package also features a $20 billion green tech fund designed to support projects from renewable energy development to pollution reduction.

In October, Suga set a 2050 deadline for Japan to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country’s climate change commitments.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of fiscal policy, said the government aims to return the economy to pre-pandemic levels within the next financial year. “It is all the more important to put (the economy) on a growth path by strengthening new fields such as green and digital,” he said.

Capital Economics said Japan’s “latest fiscal arrow should help ensure a strong recovery next year.”

It forecast the country’s economy will rebound by 3.7 percent in 2021 and to get back to pre-virus levels by the third quarter next year — “sooner than the US and much sooner than the Eurozone.”

Topics: Japan stimulus

In Singapore, a very different Davos takes shape

