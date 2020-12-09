You are here

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution's push to keep capital markets fair, honest

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution’s push to keep capital markets fair, honest
The rules of the capital markets will have wider economic benefits. (Reuters)
Rashid Hassan

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution’s push to keep capital markets fair, honest

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution’s push to keep capital markets fair, honest
  • Agency reiterates crime of creating a false, misleading impression of the market to traders
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has hammered home the message to traders that it is against the law to create a false or misleading impression of the capital market.

In a post on Twitter, the government agency reiterated that all transactions must be fair and honest.

The move was welcomed by financial experts in the Kingdom, who said the regulations and policing of the capital markets would have wider economic benefits for the country.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Saudi economist and financial analyst, told Arab News that directives such as this go hand in hand with initiatives by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to make sure traders do any act or engage in any action which creates a false or misleading impression to the market.

“I believe that the directives will ensure that our stock market is free from any misconduct and illegal behavior as well as false trading,” he said. 

The directives will ensure that our stock market is free from any misconduct and illegal behavior as well as false trading.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Saudi economist and financial analyst

Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan, a financial and legal expert, told Arab News the directive from the Public Prosecution would help to create “strong capital markets” and would reflect positively on the wider economy, help to attract increased foreign direct investment into the Kingdom, and “strengthen the standards of business investments in this field.”

The Public Prosecution noted that the following actions were fraudulent: Engaging in any action or behavior aimed at creating a false or misleading impression or indicating active trading on a specific security, which is contrary to the truth; performing a series of transactions on a specific security to influence a particular stock; conducting a series of trades on a specific security, such as buying and/or selling a security, with the aim of price stabilization.

Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products

Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products

Aramco, Baker Hughes partner to develop non-metallic products
  • SPARK is a 50-square-kilometer energy city megaproject which will position Saudi Arabia as a global energy, industrial, and technology hub
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and energy technology firm Baker Hughes have announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications across the energy sector.

The newly formed company will be named Novel Non-Metallic Solutions Manufacturing (Novel).

To mark the start of construction, a ceremony held on Tuesday at the project site was attended by Aramco’s senior vice president for technical services, Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, and the chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, Lorenzo Simonelli.

Novel’s new facility is being developed at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

SPARK is a 50-square-kilometer energy city megaproject which will position Saudi Arabia as a global energy, industrial, and technology hub. Initially, the facility will produce onshore non-metallic pipelines, including reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP), from composite materials.

The joint venture is based on a shareholders’ agreement signed in February this year during Aramco’s fifth In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) forum. Both companies initially signed a memorandum of understanding to create a non-metallics joint venture in July last year.

The partnership is part of Aramco’s long-term strategy to seek new opportunities in oil-based products and support the government’s efforts to expand its commercial ecosystem and promote domestic investment.

Al-Sa’adi said: “Non-metallic products are reshaping the industries and products we all depend on because they are more reliable, cost effective, and offer sustainability benefits.

“The partnership with Baker Hughes reinforces our commitment to expanding the use of innovative non-metallic materials in our operations to drive efficiency and reduce maintenance and replacement costs, while also positively impacting the Kingdom’s economic development through job creation and local expertise,” he added.

Neil Saunders, executive vice president for oilfield equipment at Baker Hughes, said: “As an energy technology company, we are investing for growth in strategic areas like non-metallics, and our deep background in non-metallic product development will benefit a wide range of industries.

“Aramco’s vision to expand its product development in the region aligns with our vision to support innovation and manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.”

