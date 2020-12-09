You are here

KSrelief distributes winter aid among Yemenis

Updated 09 December 2020
Updated 09 December 2020
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday distributed relief goods among Yemenis in Al-Mahra governorate to help them during winter.
The relief items included tents, blankets and rugs. More relief goods have been dispatched for the war-torn country to be distributed in Hadramout, Luhaj, Marib, Taiz, Shabwah and Al-Mahrah governorates.
In November, the center distributed 12,000 sleeping bags among displaced Yemenis in several governorates of the country.
Since its inception in May 2015, the center has contributed to several humanitarian projects worth $4.4 billion in partnership with different global nonprofit organizations. Since its establishment, the center has implemented over 1,295 different projects in 51 countries.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries that benefited the most from its various projects include Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($358 million), Syria ($295 million) and Somalia ($192 million).
The center has implemented 74 educational projects, valued at $181.3 million in Yemen, Syria and Somalia and for the benefit of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, Bangladesh and other countries of the world, based on Saudi Arabia’s belief in the importance of supporting education among stricken peoples.
 

RIYADH: Saudis will be ringing in the New Year, the Saudi way, with celebrations that will last for three months for all to enjoy.
The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the International Company for Organizing Events and Activities, in cooperation with Seven Experience and Rotana audio and video company, has announced the latest luxury entertainment project set to debut in the heart of the Kingdom’s desert interior.
Dubbed “Oasis Riyadh,” the three-month-long event will feature a variety of recreational activities, such as concerts, traditional camping, and upscale restaurants. All will be held in the open air in a remote desert area in the north of Riyadh, and in compliance with coronavirus safety procedures.
The winter-themed events will witness performances by prominent Saudi artists, featuring many aesthetic elements. Activities will take the form of open-air concerts and sporting events, authentic desert camping experiences, and will include shopping pavilions with pop-ups from international and local brands to display and sell a range of unique products that match the event’s theme.

Restaurants slated to open up pop-ups during the event include contemporary Japanese restaurant Zuma, Latin American fusion restaurant Amazonico, Italian kitchen Roberto’s, Greek seafood restaurant Nammos, and more.
“I’ve been living in Riyadh for two years now after moving from Alkhobar, and not once was I disappointed by any of the events that I visited,” said Osama Rami Z., a private sector worker.
“The organization has always been at peak performance and activities are plentiful, and after a few tough summer months, we can ring in the New Year and look forward to a good start to 2021.”

The event will be part of the “Ideas of Entertainment” initiative launched by GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh last Wednesday. The initiative has been launched to boost the Kingdom’s entertainment sector post-pandemic. It is the first of 20 ideas that Al-Sheikh has previously promised to support.
As part of the initiative, Al-Sheikh called on all those interested in entertainment to share ideas and suggestions, and how to implement them, by sending a video clip to [email protected] He also announced that an award would be given to the top 20 ideas, provided that they were unique.
The GEA chief also lauded the role that all the GEA’s employees played in the advancement of the entertainment sector, and the efforts made to place the Kingdom prominently on the global entertainment map.

