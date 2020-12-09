KSrelief distributes winter aid among Yemenis

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday distributed relief goods among Yemenis in Al-Mahra governorate to help them during winter.
The relief items included tents, blankets and rugs. More relief goods have been dispatched for the war-torn country to be distributed in Hadramout, Luhaj, Marib, Taiz, Shabwah and Al-Mahrah governorates.
In November, the center distributed 12,000 sleeping bags among displaced Yemenis in several governorates of the country.
Since its inception in May 2015, the center has contributed to several humanitarian projects worth $4.4 billion in partnership with different global nonprofit organizations. Since its establishment, the center has implemented over 1,295 different projects in 51 countries.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries that benefited the most from its various projects include Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($358 million), Syria ($295 million) and Somalia ($192 million).
The center has implemented 74 educational projects, valued at $181.3 million in Yemen, Syria and Somalia and for the benefit of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, Bangladesh and other countries of the world, based on Saudi Arabia’s belief in the importance of supporting education among stricken peoples.
