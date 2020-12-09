You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt clears debts worth $861m owed by govt oil, electricity companies

Egypt clears debts worth $861m owed by govt oil, electricity companies

Egypt clears debts worth $861m owed by govt oil, electricity companies
The Egyptian Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector said the debts of eight holding companies and 119 subsidiaries across various sectors had been cleared. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xfkd

Updated 19 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt clears debts worth $861m owed by govt oil, electricity companies

Egypt clears debts worth $861m owed by govt oil, electricity companies
  • Egyptian government settled the historical debts using real estate assets
Updated 19 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has settled historical debts valued at EGP13.5 billion ($861 million) for oil and electricity companies managed by the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector. 

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector said the debts of eight holding companies and 119 subsidiaries across various sectors had been cleared, part of the government’s efforts to reform the economy and improve the efficiency of the ministry’s operations.

The debt settlements were made by transferring some unused and indispensable real estate assets affiliated with the ministry to the companies’ creditors. Some of the companies included were those related to the General Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiary companies, the statement said.

The ministry said the debts had occurred due to the mounting losses and debt interest payment of some of the companies within the enterprise sector, which had built up over several decades. The ministry said it was working on a strategy to dissolve those debts and return the companies back to profit.

Rasha Omar, Assistant Minister of Public Business Sector for Enterprise, said that the ministry had concluded debt settlement contracts of about EGP33 billion ($2.11 billion) between enterprise sector companies and some government agencies, such as the National Investment Bank, Social Insurance, the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Electricity.

Topics: Egypt Oil electricity

Related

Special Egyptian government prepares new economic stimulus package
Business & Economy
Egyptian government prepares new economic stimulus package
Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter
Business & Economy
Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution’s push to keep capital markets fair, honest

Updated 14 min 37 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution’s push to keep capital markets fair, honest

Experts welcome Saudi Public Prosecution’s push to keep capital markets fair, honest
  • Agency reiterates crime of creating a false, misleading impression of the market to traders
Updated 14 min 37 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has hammered home the message to traders that it is against the law to create a false or misleading impression of the capital market.

In a post on Twitter, the government agency reiterated that all transactions must be fair and honest.

The move was welcomed by financial experts in the Kingdom, who said the regulations and policing of the capital markets would have wider economic benefits for the country.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Saudi economist and financial analyst, told Arab News that directives such as this go hand in hand with initiatives by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to make sure traders do any act or engage in any action which creates a false or misleading impression to the market.

“I believe that the directives will ensure that our stock market is free from any misconduct and illegal behavior as well as false trading,” he said. 

The directives will ensure that our stock market is free from any misconduct and illegal behavior as well as false trading.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Saudi economist and financial analyst

Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan, a financial and legal expert, told Arab News the directive from the Public Prosecution would help to create “strong capital markets” and would reflect positively on the wider economy, help to attract increased foreign direct investment into the Kingdom, and “strengthen the standards of business investments in this field.”

The Public Prosecution noted that the following actions were fraudulent: Engaging in any action or behavior aimed at creating a false or misleading impression or indicating active trading on a specific security, which is contrary to the truth; performing a series of transactions on a specific security to influence a particular stock; conducting a series of trades on a specific security, such as buying and/or selling a security, with the aim of price stabilization.

Topics: Saudi Public Prosecution

Related

Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Business & Economy
Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger
Saudi Arabia
Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger

Latest updates

Egypt clears debts worth $861m owed by govt oil, electricity companies
Saudi female students promote Arabic, Islamic content for online encyclopedia
KSrelief distributes winter aid among Yemenis
Saudi rights chief inspects rehab facilities in Jeddah
Egypt prepares to open first, and largest, antique reproductions factory in Middle East
Egypt prepares to open first, and largest, antique reproductions factory in Middle East

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.