France to delay easing of coronavirus lockdown if necessary

French health officials acknowledge the 5,000 target of new infections per day is almost certainly beyond reach by December 15. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • France is due to reopen cinemas, theaters and museums and allow citizens to move between regions on Dec. 15
  • Downward trend in infections has flattened, with the number of confirmed new cases rising to above 13,000 on Tuesday
Reuters

PARIS: France will delay relaxing some COVID-19 lockdown restrictions if necessary to stave off a third wave of infections, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
France is due to reopen cinemas, theaters and museums and allow citizens to move between regions on Dec. 15, but there are signs it may not meet preconditions to enter into the second phase of rolling back the curbs.
“If we consider that ... we must modify this second phase (of lifting lockdown measures), then of course we will do it,” Attal told CNews television.
President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the matter with senior ministers on Wednesday. He had originally set a target of 5,000 new infections per day and fewer than 3,000 COVID patients in intensive care before the lockdown could be eased.
The numbers in ICU nationwide hover just above 3,000 but are consistently falling. However, the downward trend in infections has flattened, with the number of confirmed new cases rising to above 13,000 on Tuesday.
Health officials acknowledge the 5,000 target is almost certainly beyond reach by Dec. 15.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Angela Merkel says there is ‘still a chance’ for Brexit accord

Updated 09 December 2020
AFP

  • ‘There is still a chance for a deal,’ says the German Chancellor, who holds the rotating EU presidency
AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she still saw a “chance” for a deal with Britain on leaving the European Union but warned that the bloc would reject “unacceptable” terms.
Speaking ahead of crunch talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Merkel displayed cautious optimism about a post-Brexit trade agreement.
“There is still a chance for a deal,” said Merkel, who holds the rotating EU presidency, but warned “we must not endanger the integrity of the common market.”

Topics: EU UK Britain Brexit

