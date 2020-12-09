You are here

  • Home
  • China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor
The ruling Communist Party has launched repeated crackdowns on websites and apps. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhxgr

Updated 09 December 2020
AP

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor
  • The ruling Communist Party tightly controls what the Chinese public sees online
Updated 09 December 2020
AP

HONG KONG: Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content.
The National Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of 105 apps including TripAdvisor from app stores this week, although it gave no details of what each app was accused of doing wrong. It cited what it said were public complaints about obscene, pornographic and violent information or fraud, gambling and prostitution.
The ruling Communist Party tightly controls what the Chinese public sees online and has launched repeated crackdowns on websites and apps.
TripAdvisor China, a joint venture between TripAdvisor and its Chinese partner Trip.com, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Following the removal of its app in China, Nasdaq-listed TripAdvisor’s stock price was down 1.68 percent to $29.59 at the market’s close in the US on Tuesday.
TripAdvisor owns a 40 percent stake in TripAdvisor China, with Trip.com owning the other 60 percent. Under the partnership, the companies share its travel inventories and content.

Topics: China apps TripAdvisor

Related

Travel website TripAdvisor ‘failing to stop fake reviews’: study
Travel
Travel website TripAdvisor ‘failing to stop fake reviews’: study
Only one Mideast carrier cracks TripAdvisor’s top 10 world airlines
Business & Economy
Only one Mideast carrier cracks TripAdvisor’s top 10 world airlines

SABIC unit invests in reverse engineering firm

Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

SABIC unit invests in reverse engineering firm

SABIC unit invests in reverse engineering firm
  • Nusaned to invest in DarTec Engineering Consulting
  • DarTec specialises in reverse engineering services
Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Nusaned Investment, a Riyadh-based investment company fully owned by chemical manufacturing conglomerate SABIC, has signed an agreement to invest in a firm involved in reverse engineering industrial parts for the energy, desalination, petrochemical and defense sectors.

The investment will be in DarTec Engineering Consulting, a company established in 2012 to provide advanced reverse engineering services to the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

“Investing in DarTec and partnering with such experienced founders fulfills Nusaned Investment’s mandate of investing in leading industrial SMEs in the Kingdom,” Faisal Al-Bahair, VP, Local Content & Business Development Unit and CEO of Nusaned Investment, said in a press statement.

“The services of DarTec will help the industrial sector localize the spare parts supply chain, shorten lead time, reduce spare parts cost and develop local talent in the new engineering sector.” 

Topics: SABIC Nusaned Investment DarTec Engineering Consulting

Related

SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector
Business & Economy
SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector
SABIC launches anti-fog film for COVID visors
Corporate News
SABIC launches anti-fog film for COVID visors

Latest updates

Senior PLO official Hanan Ashrawi to resign, calls for Palestinian political reforms
Senior PLO official Hanan Ashrawi to resign, calls for Palestinian political reforms
Lebanon’s PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up
Lebanon’s PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up
SABIC unit invests in reverse engineering firm
SABIC unit invests in reverse engineering firm
UN experts: Iran must release lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh
Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia’s ICT market

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.