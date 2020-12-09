You are here

Saudi cement sales jump 15% to 4.9 million tons in November

Bags of cement at a construction site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 2, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 09 December 2020
Argaam

  • As many as 14 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Qassim Cement Co. with a 46 percent rise year-on-year
  • Eight companies exported 179,000 tons of cement in November – Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 75,000 tons of exports
Argaam

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose by 15 percent to 4.9 million tons in November 2020, compared to 4.3 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Company.

As many as 14 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Qassim Cement Co. with a 46 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). It was followed by Al Safwa Cement (+40 percent YoY), Arabian Cement (+39 percent YoY), and Najran Cement with (+38 percent YoY).

On the other hand, Northern Region Cement saw a 12 percent YoY fall in sales, followed by Hail Cement and Yamama Cement with a 4 percent YoY decline each.

Eight companies exported 179,000 tons of cement in November. Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 75,000 tons of exports. It was followed by Tabuk Cement Co. with 37,000 tons, and Najran Cement with 35,000 tons.

Clinker production grew by 5.5 percent YoY to 4.3 million tons in the same month, compared to 4.1 million tons in November 2019.

Clinker inventories reached 38.40 million tons by the end of November, down 10 percent from 42.75 million tons in November 2019.

Three companies exported clinker in November, led by Saudi Cement with nearly 213,000 tons. It was followed by Arabian Cement and Al Safwa Cement with 158,000 tons, and 119,000 tons, respectively.

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia

Updated 41 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia

  • The new facility will focus on supporting clients responding to cybersecurity incidents
Arab News

RIYADH: US multinational IBM Security on Wednesday announced the official opening of its first security operations center in Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh center will offer IBM’s private and government sector clients in the Kingdom the option of managing their security operations around the clock via the company’s staff and local infrastructure.

The new facility will focus on supporting clients responding to cybersecurity incidents as well as helping manage emerging threats through real-time analysis and early warning notification of security events.

IBM Security analysts and experts will assist clients with expedited incident investigations and remediation plans.

According to a recent IBM study, data breaches on companies in Saudi Arabia cost firms $6.53 million on average per breach — higher than the global average of $3.86 million per breach.

IBM Managed Security Services manages more than 150 billion security events daily on average.

“The launch of IBM’s security operations center in Saudi Arabia is a critical investment not only in helping our clients respond to ever-increasing cybersecurity incidents but also in providing them with local data residency to support their preferences and industry requirements,” Hossam Seif El-Din, IBM Middle East and Pakistan general manager, said in a statement.

“We are seeing a lot of new threat actors looking to take advantage of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Therefore, we are also looking to use the new center to drive education and awareness to help clients defend themselves from potential threats,” he added.

The rapid shift to remote workforces amid the pandemic health crisis and a corresponding increase in attacks by cyber criminals have combined to create unparalleled cybersecurity challenges for organizations across the globe.

According to IBM Security X-Force, there was 40 percent increase in security incidents in the first three months of 2020 globally compared with the same period in 2019.

The opening of the new IBM Riyadh facility comes after a survey commissioned earlier this year by cybersecurity firm Tenable found that 95 percent of businesses in the Kingdom last year experienced a cyberattack.

In addition, 85 percent of Saudi respondents to the study said that they had witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of attacks in the past two years.

Companies said they had suffered loss of customer or employee data, ransomware payment demands and financial loss or theft.

