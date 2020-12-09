Saudi cement sales jump 15% to 4.9 million tons in November

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose by 15 percent to 4.9 million tons in November 2020, compared to 4.3 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Company.

As many as 14 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Qassim Cement Co. with a 46 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). It was followed by Al Safwa Cement (+40 percent YoY), Arabian Cement (+39 percent YoY), and Najran Cement with (+38 percent YoY).

On the other hand, Northern Region Cement saw a 12 percent YoY fall in sales, followed by Hail Cement and Yamama Cement with a 4 percent YoY decline each.

Eight companies exported 179,000 tons of cement in November. Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 75,000 tons of exports. It was followed by Tabuk Cement Co. with 37,000 tons, and Najran Cement with 35,000 tons.

Clinker production grew by 5.5 percent YoY to 4.3 million tons in the same month, compared to 4.1 million tons in November 2019.

Clinker inventories reached 38.40 million tons by the end of November, down 10 percent from 42.75 million tons in November 2019.

Three companies exported clinker in November, led by Saudi Cement with nearly 213,000 tons. It was followed by Arabian Cement and Al Safwa Cement with 158,000 tons, and 119,000 tons, respectively.

