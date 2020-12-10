You are here

US Senate falls short of halting Trump's $23bn arms sales to UAE

US Senate falls short of halting Trump’s $23bn arms sales to UAE
The arms sale emerged after the US brokered the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel. (File/AFP)
US Senate falls short of halting Trump’s $23bn arms sales to UAE

US Senate falls short of halting Trump’s $23bn arms sales to UAE
  • Senators argued the sale of the defense equipment was unfolding too quickly and with too many questions.
  • The sale includes dozens of F-35s, advanced armed drone systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions
WASHINGTON: The Senate fell short Wednesday in trying to halt the Trump administration’s proposed $23 billion arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, despite bipartisan objections to the package of F-35 fighter jets and drones stemming from a broader Middle East peace agreement.
Senators argued the sale of the defense equipment, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally authorized last month after the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel, was unfolding too quickly and with too many questions. The administration has billed it as a way to deter Iran, but UAE would become the first Arab nation — and only the second country in the Middle East, after Israel — to possess the stealth warplanes.
“Can a lasting peace be purchased with more weapons?” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, in a speech ahead of the vote.
Congress has shown a willingness to confront Trump in one main area — on defense policy. But on Wednesday the effort to turn back the arms sales failed to reach the 51-vote majority needed for passage. Trump was expected to veto the two resolutions anyway.
The showdown over the sale, alongside sweeping bipartisan support for the annual defense bill despite Trump’s threats to veto it, is potentially a final power play between the executive and legislative branch in the final weeks of Trump’s presidency. The Senate will take up the broader defense bill soon.
Action is halted for now, though the House, where Democrats have control, would likely be able to pass them easily.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said in a statement after the vote he was eager to work with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration “to take a closer look at each of these sales before any transfers are completed.”
Murphy said the UAE’s track record in war-torn Yemen and Libya and its “complicated” relationships with China and Russia raise more questions than answers.
“I’m not here to say that we shouldn’t be in the security business with UAE,” Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said during the debate.
But, he said, “without resolving those issues, is this the moment to be selling for the first time ever F-35s, armed drones into the heart of the Middle East?”
The arms sale emerged after the US brokered the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel.
In notifying Congress last month, Pompeo said the authorization of the sale was in recognition of the “deepening relationship” with the UAE and its need to deter threats from Iran.
Pompeo said the “historic agreement” reached with the Abraham Accords offered a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to transform the region’s “strategic landscape.”
The sale, worth up to $23.37 billion, includes dozens of F-35s, advanced armed drone systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. It may not become final until next year.
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said a list of questions senators sent to Pompeo and then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the arrangement remains unanswered.
A classified briefing for senators did not appear to adequately answer their questions.
“We must assert our congressional prerogative,” Menendez said. Voting “sends a message to the executive branch.”
Israeli officials have previously expressed some concern about an F-35 sale. But in October, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm Israel’s consent.
On Wednesday, senators narrowly rejected one resolution to disapprove of the F-35 sales, 47-49, and the other over the sale of armed drones, 46-50, in procedural votes largely along party lines. That’s far short of the two-thirds majority that would have been needed to overcome a potential presidential veto.
Even after Wednesday’s setback, Congress is poised to approve the sweeping annual defense bill despite Trump’s objections.
Trump has warned he would veto the bill over a provision to study stripping the names of Confederate leaders from US military bases. He also wants lawmakers to include an unrelated provision to clamp down on the big technology companies over what Republicans, and some Democrats, say is unfair treatment on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. But lawmakers say the tech provision doesn’t belong in the defense policy bill.
Topics: Abraham Accords UAE USA Donald Trump

Iran faces UN probe into dissident massacres covered up for 30 years

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

Iran faces UN probe into dissident massacres covered up for 30 years

Iran faces UN probe into dissident massacres covered up for 30 years
  • Up to 30,000 young Iranians were executed without trial in final throes of war with Iraq
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran faces a UN investigation into massacres of imprisoned dissidents that the regime in Tehran has tried to cover up for more than 30 years.

Thousands of mainly young people were executed without trial in Iran in 1988, as the war with Iraq was ending. Those killed were mainly supporters of the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), which had backed Baghdad in the conflict.

A group of seven special UN rapporteurs wrote to the Iranian government to say they were “seriously concerned by the continued refusal to disclose the fate and whereabouts” of those killed.
They demanded a “thorough and independent investigation” and “accurate death certificates” to be provided to family members.
“We are concerned that the situation may amount to crimes against humanity,” the UN experts said. They warned that if Iran continued “to refuse to uphold its obligations” it would face an international investigation.

The UN team wrote their letter in September but it has only now been made public.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said the letter was a “momentous breakthrough” that sent a message the killings could “no longer go unaddressed and unpunished.”
Amnesty, which described the massacres as crimes against humanity in a 2018 report, wants the UN Human Rights Council to set up an international mechanism to investigate.
Activists say thousands were killed in the executions personally ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that took place without proper trials inside prisons across Iran from late July 1988. The National Council of Resistance of Iran, the country’s dissident “government in exile,” puts the figure as high as 30,000.
Activists accuse officials who still hold top positions in the Iranian government of being involved in the killings. In its 2018 report, Amnesty said Iran’s judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and former interior and justice minister Mostafa Pour Mohammadi took part in so-called “death commissions” that decided the executions.
The issue has remained taboo inside Iran, although in 2016 an audio clip was released of a meeting between Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri, then Khomeini’s designated successor, and the officials on a “death commission.”

The Iranian-American political scientist Dr. Majid Rafizadeh told Arab News the UN intervention was “a step forward toward justice.”

He said:  “For decades, the Iranian regime has tried to systematically cover up one of its greatest crimes. As the regime struggles to curb growing protests and unrest linked to a disintegrating economy, the world must act to prevent future massacres.

“The foundations of the current regime’s power structure, with Ali Khamenei as its head, were built on the 1988 massacre. The world must know that the authorities now in charge of Iran showed their true allegiance and unwavering fealty to the fundamentalist regime and its goals by having no qualms about ordering and implementing one of the greatest political crimes of the 20th century.

“That should be an indicator that the world must side with the Iranian people and their organized opposition, which seek to overthrow the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.”
 

Topics: Iran

