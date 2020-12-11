You are here

Afghan MPs attack plan to move classes to mosques

In this file photo, Afghan girls attend a class at a school in Baharak, northern Afghanistan. (Shutterstock)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • The plan is to teach children from classes one to three in mosques to strengthen the Islamic identity of the students
KABUL: Afghan Education Minister Rangina Hamidi has come under attack in the country’s parliament over a controversial plan to move primary school classes to mosques.

Hamidi announced the proposal on Sunday, saying that teaching children from classes one to three in mosques will “strengthen the Islamic identity of the students” and bring Afghanistan’s religious schools, or madrassas, into the mainstream.

However, many parliamentarians have reacted angrily to the plan, describing it as a “joke” and “totally illogical.”

“This goes against all of the realities of society,” MP Arif Rahmani told Arab News. “It is completely the wrong decision. We cannot use a mosque as a school and a school for normal education as a mosque.”

Despite the wave of criticism, Education Ministry spokeswoman Najiba Aryan said the plan will be implemented next year to help children in remote villages where access to schooling is limited.

“This is to help children who cannot walk long distances to reach schools. Official school curriculums, all subjects, will be enforced for children who will study instead in mosques,” she told Arab News.

“Official education ministry teachers will teach these children, and they will be registered and can go to normal schools for the fourth class,” Aryan said.

Afghanistan has more than 18,500 schools for about 8 million students.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the High Council for National Reconciliation and shares power with President Ashraf Ghani, also condemned the plan.

“This decision is a mistake for many reasons. We have not helped the madrassas reach that level,” he said.

The development is another setback for the education minister, a US graduate, who over a week ago was criticized by parliamentarians for her lack of fluency in the country’s two main languages, Dari and Pashto. MPs called on her to leave office and urged Ghani to nominate another candidate.

After Hamidi announced her proposal, prominent Afghan political analyst Malik Stez wrote in a social media post that instead of children being sent to madrassas, the minister should be sent back to school “so that she learns how to read and write.”

However, other critics believe the move is part of the Ghani administration’s efforts to shore up its Islamic credentials amid faltering peace talks with the Taliban.

“The government wants to show that ‘we love Islam, we respect Islam and do all we can for it,’” analyst Wahidullah Ghazikhail said. “It wants to distract attention from the peace process and its other shortcomings.”

Ghazikhail described the education minister’s plan as “impractical, unrealistic and illogical.”

“A mosque has only one room, no blackboard and other resources like a normal school,” he said.

Ghani’s former adviser Abdul Sattar Saadat told Arab News that the push to teach children in mosques was “aimed reconciling mosque with school,” but cast doubt over the plan’s feasibility.

“It is a good measure, but it cannot be implemented logistically. Preachers will only allow Islamic-related discussions to take place in mosques, not other studies,” he said.

“Most of the mosques in the countryside and remote areas are under Taliban control, and since the legitimacy of the government and the piety of some of its leaders are already under question, many will look with doubt at this, too.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Critics slam Indian PM Modi’s ‘vanity project’

Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Critics slam Indian PM Modi’s ‘vanity project’

Critics slam Indian PM Modi’s ‘vanity project’
  • Project to revamp capital’s historic center, branded ‘insensitive, wasteful’
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new parliament building on Thursday that critics have branded a “vanity project” that will have a disastrous impact on the capital’s environment.

The $121 million construction project is part of the Indian government’s $3 billion program to redevelop New Delhi’s historic Central Vista area, which stretches from the presidential palace to the India Gate war memorial and was designed for colonial authorities by British architects.

In a speech during the cornerstone ceremony, Modi said: “Today is a milestone in the history of India’s democratic history. It is an important stage in the history of India’s democratic history. Today is a historic day. Today is a day that in a way is like the foundation stone of our India.”

The foundation stone was laid despite a Supreme Court ruling on Monday that told the government to hold construction amid mounting petitions from civil society groups pleading with the apex court to prevent the “destruction” of Delhi’s landscape.

While the court’s decision put building work on hold, it allowed the cornerstone ceremony to take place.

“The court has in a baffling way for people like me given a contrary judgement. They said that everything is on hold, but the foundation laying ceremony can take place,” historian Narayani Gupta told Arab News.

Gupta was one of 90 academics, architects, and environmentalists who in June appealed with the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) to reject the new parliament building proposal.

She said: “When a new city center is coming it should not have been done in such a dull way when you don’t give details of the project and do everything in a hush hush way. We are not getting any pleasure from this exercise.

“The thought of the monstrous building is lacking in any kind of aesthetic quality,” she added

Modi justified the move by claiming that the present parliament building was no longer fit for its purpose.

“It has undergone several renovations and security and technological upgradations, but it has reached its capacity. It is now seeking rest,” the premier said in his address. 

Delhi-based architect, Anju Srivastava, one of the petitioners urging the court to stop the project, told Arab News: “First is the necessity of the project. It is not justified, no deliberation has taken place, whether inside or outside parliament.

“The existing parliament can be used to accommodate the changing requirements using the principles of adaptive reuse.”

According to the Indian government, the new building, which is expected to be completed by 2022, will seat 888 members in the lower house and accommodate 1,224 lawmakers during joint parliamentary sessions. The upper house will have a seating capacity of 384. The current building can host 545 members of the lower house and 245 of the upper house.

The main opposition Congress party slammed the project as a fulfilment of Modi’s “whims.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said: “Mr. Modi in democracy, power is not a means to fulfill whims, it is a medium for public service and public welfare.

“Parliament is not mortar and stones, it envisions democracy, it imbibes constitution, it is economic-political-social equality, it is compassion and camaraderie, it is aspirations of 130 Cr Indians. What would a building built upon trampling of these values represent?” he added.

V. Selvarajan, the founder of Green Circle, a non-governmental organization working to tackle air pollution, said the scheme would have a “devastating impact on the environment of the capital with so many trees being uprooted and complete secrecy in which the whole plan is shrouded.”

He added: “There is no transparency about the project. Trees are being transplanted in far-off locations.”

Going forward with the redevelopment project when India’s economy is reeling from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has also been described as wasteful.

Prof. Farhat Hasan, of Delhi University, said: “It smacks of an insensitive and indifferent government. The government should have been focusing on providing welfare schemes for the poor and the indigent, creating employment opportunities for them, and improving infrastructural facilities. Instead, it has decided to waste the taxpayers’ money in an ill-thought and unnecessary project.”

Sanjay Kapoor, Delhi-based political analyst and editor of fortnightly magazine Hard News, said the project formed part of Modi’s obsession “to leave a legacy.”

He told Arab News: “That means that in 2022, when India turns 75, he can safely create an impression that he’s the tallest leader India has seen, far bigger than Mahatma Gandhi and (former Indian PM) Jawaharlal Nehru.”

Kapoor described the new parliament building as a “vanity project,” adding that it would likely “fall short from the grand designs that we have seen all over the world. The architect is unknown and if Modi indeed wanted some new building to come up then he should have gone for the world’s best.”

Topics: Narendra Modi India Central Vista

