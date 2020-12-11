You are here

  • Home
  • Suicide bomb in Russia’s North Caucasus injures six police

Suicide bomb in Russia’s North Caucasus injures six police

A file image of Russian police investigators work at a blast site. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/87zjk

Updated 11 December 2020
Reuters

Suicide bomb in Russia’s North Caucasus injures six police

Suicide bomb in Russia’s North Caucasus injures six police
Updated 11 December 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Six law enforcement officers were wounded on Friday when a man they were trying to arrest blew himself up in a village in Russia's North Caucasus region, counter-terrorism authorities said.
Officers moved to stop the bomber as he tried to force his way into an area where they were conducting a search operation, the National Counter-terrorism Committee said in a statement.
The attack took place in the village of Uchkeken in the Karachay-Cherkessia area of the volatile, mainly-Muslim region.
No civilians were hurt and authorities were trying to establish the identity of the assailant, it said.
Russia has been hit by bomb attacks carried out by Islamist rebels from the North Caucasus in the past, although Moscow has largely crushed their insurgency.

Topics: Russia

Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship

Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship

Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the international community over a bill approved by the Iranian parliament vowing to raise uranium enrichment.

“The international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship. 

“The steps passed by Iran’s Majles, if implemented, would bring Iran to the dangerous 20% uranium enrichment level with no credible rationale for any peaceful purpose,” the US secretary wrote on Twitter. 

Topics: US Iran

Related

A still image from a US State Department video during which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a virtual speech to the Manama Dialogue conference on regional security being held in Manama, Bahrain, on December 4, 2020. (AFP/US State Department)
Middle-East
Pompeo says Iran ‘desperately’ keen to return to talks for sanctions relief

Latest updates

Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship
Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce
Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce
Female-run police hotline aims to encourage Pakistani women to report abuse
Female-run police hotline aims to encourage Pakistani women to report abuse
Saudi ministry reports 168 coronavirus cases as daily infections continue to drop
Saudi ministry reports 168 coronavirus cases as daily infections continue to drop

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.