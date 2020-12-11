Suicide bomb in Russia’s North Caucasus injures six police

Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship

RIYADH: The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the international community over a bill approved by the Iranian parliament vowing to raise uranium enrichment.

“The international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship.

“The steps passed by Iran’s Majles, if implemented, would bring Iran to the dangerous 20% uranium enrichment level with no credible rationale for any peaceful purpose,” the US secretary wrote on Twitter.