DUBAI: 6 of the 23 drivers on the Formula One drivers grid remain as contenders for the 2026 drivers title as of Thursday.

With 7 races remaining to the final Grand Prix, who is up for the title?

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates his second place on the podium the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas

Points: 320

Country: Italy

George Russell

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain waves to spectators during a drivers' parade ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas

Points: 236

Country: Great Britain

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates his third place on the podium the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Points: 214

Country: Great Britain

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco walks through the paddock ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)

Team: Scuderia Ferrari

Points: 191

Country: Monaco

Lando Norris

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain prepares for the third free practice ahead of the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Team: McLaren

Points: 188

Country: Great Britain

Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gestures as he arrives at the paddock ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Team: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Points: 188

Country: The Netherlands