DUBAI: 6 of the 23 drivers on the Formula One drivers grid remain as contenders for the 2026 drivers title as of Thursday.
With 7 races remaining to the final Grand Prix, who is up for the title?
Kimi Antonelli
Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Points: 320
Country: Italy
George Russell
Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Points: 236
Country: Great Britain
Lewis Hamilton
Team: Scuderia Ferrari
Points: 214
Country: Great Britain
Charles Leclerc
Team: Scuderia Ferrari
Points: 191
Country: Monaco
Lando Norris
Team: McLaren
Points: 188
Country: Great Britain
Max Verstappen
Team: Oracle Red Bull Racing
Points: 188
Country: The Netherlands