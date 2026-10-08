DUBAI: Saudi Arabia have climbed three places to take the 55th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings following their Arabian Gulf Cup triumph on Tuesday.

The Green Falcons were 58th following the 2026 World Cup but their 2-0 win over the UAE in Tuesday’s final, which took place at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, has given them a boost in the latest rankings, released after the recent international break.

It caps an unbeaten cup run for Georgios Donis’ team, with points from their five matches in the event counting towards the FIFA rankings for the first time.

Saudi’s national team accumulated 1,443.17 points to gain the three places, which puts them fourth-highest among Arab national teams behind Morocco, Egypt and Algeria, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

World champions Spain remain at the top, followed by Argentina, France and England. Portugal climbed to fifth following four consecutive UEFA Nations League victories, with Brazil in sixth and Morocco in seventh.

Elsewhere among Arab teams, Egypt slipped one place to 25th, while Algeria rose one spot to 28th.