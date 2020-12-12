You are here

  Facing US, EU sanctions, Erdogan calls for dialogue and cooperation

Sinem Cengiz

Turkey cozies up to EU members in the East

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul on Dec.11, 2020. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)
  • We won’t accept a policy destabilizing EU member states, our regional environment, Macron says
ANKARA: Faced with the prospect of sanctions from both the US and the EU, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that economic penalties would be detrimental to all sides and that Turkey’s disputes with its allies can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

Erdogan’s comments came hours after the EU gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in eastern Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Brussels after the EU summit said Europe “remains obviously always open to dialogue but won’t accept a policy destabilizing its member states as well as its regional environment.”

Turkey only recently withdrew its Oruc Reis survey vessel back to port in order not to anger Brussels too much before the summit — a move that was ridiculed by the European Council President Charles Michel as the “game of cat and mouse.”

Last year, the EU prepared a sanctions program to punish “illegal” exploration activities in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including the freezing of assets of the people and companies involved. So far, only two senior officials of Turkey’s state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation have been put on the sanctions list, despite an expectation that more people will be added to it.

Some sanctions in the past — such as the threat of freezing accession talks — have only pushed Ankara to play the refugee card as a bargaining chip, where it threatens to open the gates for letting refugees into European countries.

For Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, the EU decision was totally expected.

“On one hand, the EU had to do something because its credibility was at stake as during the last few months Turkey did not do anything to appease European decision-makers. On the other, with the election of Joe Biden to the US administration there is a greater chance for a transatlantic approach toward Turkey which may be more effective,” he told Arab News.

In the meantime, another sanctions package is coming from the US. Washington is preparing to execute its long-speculated sanctions against Turkey over its acquisition last year of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Reuters reported.

According to Max Hoffman, a Turkey analyst from the Washington-based Center for American Progress, at first glance it seems like a response calibrated to convey to Ankara that the US takes this issue very seriously and is willing to go further.

“But Washington would much prefer for Erdogan to reconsider and both sides to avoid an escalatory spiral for the moment,” he told Arab News.

Topics: EU-Turkey crisis Recep Tayyip Erdogan Emmanuel Macron

Hundreds protest against Kurdish authorities in northeast Iraq

Iraqi Kurds help a wounded man during a protest against Kurdish authorities accused of corruption outside a local government building in Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah on December 11, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2020
  • Even before the 2003 invasion that toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the Kurdish region in the north had been developing as an autonomous zone, with Western backing
SULAIMANIYAH: Hundreds protested in Iraq’s northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah on Friday against Kurdish authorities they accuse of being corrupt and causing a major fiscal crisis.
Protests against the Kurdish regional government (KRG) and the region’s main parties broke out last week after months of delayed public sector salaries and pay cuts.
Following days of demonstrations in towns and villages in the Sulaimaniyah region, hundreds gathered outside a local government building in the provincial capital on Friday.
“I came to protest for my salaries and for my children’s lives. We’ve had enough of this suffering,” Fatima Hassan, a 25-year-old public sector worker, told an AFP correspondent there.
Crowds of protesters around her yelled chants in Kurdish against local authorities, accusing them of corruption.
They attempted to block off the wide boulevard around the building, but riot police quickly deployed and used tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators.

SPEEDREAD

Protests against the Kurdish regional government (KRG) and the region’s main parties broke out last week after months of delayed public sector salaries and pay cuts.

Piman Ezzedin, a former lawmaker in the Kurdish region’s autonomous parliament and a member of the opposition Goran (Change) Movement, said security forces had detained around a dozen organizers of Friday’s rally just as it was starting, around 1:30 p.m. local (1030 GMT).
A relative of the former lawmaker told AFP that Ezzedin was subsequently detained.
Even before the 2003 invasion that toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, the Kurdish region in the north had been developing as an autonomous zone, with Western backing.
Following Saddam’s ouster, the region tried to draw in investments from multinational energy companies while expanding its public sector payroll — creating a major debt crisis.

Topics: Iraqi kurds Kurds

