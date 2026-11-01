KHARTOUM: Sudan on Sunday accused Ethiopia of enabling drone attacks from its territory that have killed or wounded hundreds of civilians and soldiers since mid-February, citing evidence from downed aircraft, flight data and military records.

Sudan’s military has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of aiding the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), against which it has been fighting since April 2023, including through drone attacks launched from Ethiopian territory.

Ethiopia, which denies the accusations, has in turn accused the Sudanese army of backing rebels linked to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an allegation Khartoum rejects.

In a report, the army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council said it had documented 70 attacks between February 15 and October 27 involving 187 one-way attack drones and 82 munitions fired from drones.

The attacks killed or wounded 484 civilians, while 176 Sudanese soldiers were killed and another 200 wounded, it said.

“Since February 2026, armed drones have taken off from Ethiopian soil ... to strike Sudanese cities and civilians,” the report said, adding that there were launch sites at Asosa airport in western Ethiopia, the Kurmuk-Gizen border area and Bahir Dar air base in Ethiopia’s northwestern Amhara region.

The report said the campaign had intensified in recent months, with October alone accounting for 28 attacks and 97 of the recorded one-way drones.

Among the deadliest incidents cited was an October 9 attack on displaced families in Wad el-Mahi, in Sudan’s Blue Nile State near the Ethiopian border, which it said killed 30 civilians, 26 women and four children, and wounded 100 others.

It also cited an October 19 strike in Khartoum that killed three children and attacks on October 26-27 that knocked six power stations out of service.

Sudan said it would file complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, while reserving its right to self-defense under international law.

In recent months, both the army and the RSF have increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometers away without risking their fighters.

More than 1,100 people have been killed in drone attacks across Sudan during the first half of the year alone, according to the UN.