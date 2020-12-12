You are here

KSA signs AI agreement with Dell Technologies

KSA signs AI agreement with Dell Technologies
The agreement was signed last week during GITEX Technology Week 2020 in Dubai between Dr. Esam Al-Wagait, director of Saudi Arabia’s National Information Center (NIC), and Mohammed Amin, senior vice president of Dell’s Middle East wing. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55uef

Updated 51 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

KSA signs AI agreement with Dell Technologies

KSA signs AI agreement with Dell Technologies
  • Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority deal part of the Kingdom’s digital transformation
Updated 51 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed an agreement with the American multinational computer company Dell Technologies, combining the two organizations’ expertise in emerging technologies to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Kingdom.

As Saudi Arabia aims to diversify its economy away from oil under Saudi Vision 2030, it is stepping up efforts to drive innovation and the use of AI. As part of this agreement, SDAIA will be provided with consulting services that will help them leverage solutions within AI, cloud, data analytics and enterprise storage, as part of the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

“This strategic collaboration will also witness an exchange of industry best practices and expertise needed to develop integrated projects that will serve the needs of public sector entities’ technology across Saudi Arabia,” SDAIA and Dell said in a joint statement.

The agreement was signed last week during GITEX Technology Week 2020 in Dubai between Dr. Esam Al-Wagait, director of Saudi Arabia’s National Information Center (NIC), and Mohammed Amin, senior vice president of  Dell’s Middle East wing.

Saudi Arabia has undertaken a series of initiatives to support its ongoing socio-economic transformation and modernization strategy. The National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI) said recently that it is looking to attract some $20 billion in foreign and local investments by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official
Business & Economy
Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official
Special Artificial Intelligence helps counter COVID-19 misinformation in Arabic
Middle-East
Artificial Intelligence helps counter COVID-19 misinformation in Arabic

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 350,347
  • A total of 6,036 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 166 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 60 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 23 in Madinah, 22 in the Eastern Province, 7 in Asir and 2 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 350,347 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,036 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Will fall in food waste in the Middle East outlast the coronavirus pandemic?
Middle-East
Will fall in food waste in the Middle East outlast the coronavirus pandemic?

Latest updates

Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal
Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
Revenue dispute threatens Libyan oil exports
Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Family pressure, starvation forces Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19
EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.