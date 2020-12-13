You are here

  • Home
  • Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process

Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process

Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process
In this file photo taken on October 23, 2020, senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner (C), with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, talks about Sudan decision to normalize relations with Israel. (AFP / ALEX EDELMAN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhftf

Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process

Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process
  • Widely mocked as a lightweight, Kushner is scoring historic breakthroughs with four Arab nations joining the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel
Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is getting top-of-the-line fighter jets. Morocco is winning recognition for decades-old territorial claims. And Sudan is coming off the US terrorism blacklist.
The Arab nations are suddenly achieving long-sought goals after agreeing to normalize ties with Israel, in a last-minute triumph for the unorthodox diplomacy of outgoing President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Widely mocked for more than three years as a boyish lightweight, who was best known for his famous wife, troubled property deals and his father’s stint in prison, Kushner is scoring historic breakthroughs lauded by Trump’s base with four Arab nations since September joining the so-called Abraham Accords with Israel.
“President Trump took a contrarian approach,” Kushner told reporters Thursday as he announced the latest deal, with Morocco, saying that the Arab-Israeli conflict “has been held back for so long by old thinking and by stalled process.”
Veterans of Middle East diplomacy agree that Kushner moved nimbly after the (UAE) first signalled its willingness to recognize Israel.
“He had the authority; he was smart enough to develop personalized relations. I think he clearly deserves some credit for taking advantage of what the landscape showed was possible,” said Dennis Ross, who served as Bill Clinton’s Middle East envoy.
Kushner, a family friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, broke decades of US norms on Middle East peacemaking by barely making a pretense of being evenhanded with the Palestinians.
Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and, in a long-delayed Middle East plan unveiled in January 2020, gave the US blessing if Netanyahu wanted to annex much of the West Bank.
Speaking to CNN at the time, Kushner warned the Palestinians, who were offered a limited state, not to “screw up another opportunity like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.”

'Unmistakable authority'
Soft-spoken, thin and always sporting neatly coiffed hair and crisp suits, Kushner contrasts in style, if not goals, from his father-in-law.
Trump gave comedians fodder for jokes by putting Kushner in charge of everything from the Middle East to painkiller addiction, but in the Arab world, such familial arrangements showed he spoke for the president.
“In the Middle East, what negotiators or mediators need is unmistakable authority,” Ross said.
Kushner, who turns 40 days before Trump leaves office, worked quietly and largely bypassed the State Department, whose top Middle East diplomat, asked at a late 2019 congressional hearing about his contribution to the Trump plan, replied, “Um, none.”
Kushner traveled to Morocco for a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with the king.
In Bahrain, another of the four Arab nations to move to recognize Israel, Kushner last year gathered Gulf executives for dinners and cocktails at a luxury hotel as they waxed about economic opportunities for the Palestinians, whose leadership boycotted the event.

Dawn of a new era
Kushner had initially seen Gulf Arab promises of money as a way to pressure the Palestinians — unsuccessfully — to accept peace on Israel’s terms.
But in mid-2020, UAE ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan — described by former president Barack Obama in his new memoir as the Gulf’s savviest leader — reached out to turn the dynamic on its head.
Netanyahu would drop his plan for annexation. The UAE, in turn, would become the first Arab nation in more than 25 years to recognize Israel — and win the right to buy stealth-capable US F-35s.
“It was an initiative that was really driven by the Emiratis but the administration, to its credit, was quick to pick up on it and has used that template these last several months,” said David Makovsky, who studies Arab-Israeli relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
The new concept was “to put bilateral things that have traditionally had some importance to the United States and make those part of the deal.”
Makovsky said there were key factors besides Trump and Kushner. Gulf Arabs feared US retrenchment as well as the growing influence of Iran and were aware of Israel’s technological superiority.
Trump’s unstated quid pro quos have raised alarm in some quarters, with Democrats opposing the F-35 sale and even some prominent Republicans upset over recognition of Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara.
But Israel, which alone in the region had F-35s, did not object to the sale as it saw the dawn of a new era.
Makovsky believed that at least the Gulf Arabs’ recognition of Israel stood on firm ground.
“If I could build on it,” he said of Kushner’s diplomacy, “I would hope that a new administration would do it with a twist and see if there is also something on the Palestinian issue.”

Topics: Jared Kushner Arab-Israeli relations Abraham Accords

Related

Update US President Donald Trump announced on December 10 that Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to recognize Israel. (AFP/File Photos)
Middle-East
Trump announces Morocco and Israel will normalize relations
UAE holds talks with Israel on expanding energy sector cooperation
Business & Economy
UAE holds talks with Israel on expanding energy sector cooperation

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist

Updated 25 min 23 sec ago

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist
Updated 25 min 23 sec ago
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday posthumously awarded a prestigious military decoration to top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last month, state television reported.
Fakhrizadeh was killed on a major road outside Tehran in late November in a bomb and gun attack that the Islamic republic has blamed on its arch foe Israel.
The broadcaster said the first class Order of Nasr (“Victory” in Persian), bearing Khamenei’s signature, was handed to the scientist’s family by the armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri.
“This is a decoration meant for dear ones who defend the Islamic revolution and Iran’s territorial integrity and independence,” Bagheri said.
He added that it is the highest medal awarded in recognition of logistics contribution and support of the troops.
After Fakhrizadeh’s death, Defense Minister Amir Hatami referred to him as his deputy minister and head of the ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), focusing on the field of “nuclear defense.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged in 2018 that Fakhrizadeh was the head of a secret nuclear weapons program, the existence of which the Islamic republic has always denied.

Latest updates

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist
Bahrain authorizes use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Bahrain authorizes use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Ministry of Health to hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
Ministry of Health to hold press conference on COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
Sudan’s PM arrives in Ethiopia to discuss ‘security matters’
Sudan’s PM arrives in Ethiopia to discuss ‘security matters’
Alabbar steps down as Emaar chairman
Alabbar steps down as Emaar chairman

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.