RIYADH: Golf Saudi has announced a multi-year commitment to The Championship, a world-class women’s tournament in the UK, which from 2027 will be co-sanctioned by the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour, with a prize fund of $4 million.

The partnership builds on Golf Saudi’s backing of women’s golf since 2020, which is part of a strategy to grow the game and support women’s sport on the world stage and in the Kingdom, the organization said in a press release on Tuesday.

Golf Saudi, the LPGA and the LET have built a single pathway from the elite end of the women’s game back to grassroots golf in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world.

Golf events across the Kingdom have contributed to more than 15,000 people signing up for lessons, and with over 4,000 on the waiting list, more than a third of them women.

To convert that interest into active golfers, Golf Saudi is expanding its development initiatives, from academies to a new LPGA Professionals program.

Together they create a clear pathway from participation to performance, supporting Golf Saudi’s ambition to grow from around 4,500 registered golfers today to more than 30,000 within five years.

“Our ambition is for Saudi women and girls to see a future in golf, as players, coaches, and leaders,” said Abeer AlJohani, vice president, Saudi Golf Federation.

“Championships like this give aspiring athletes a powerful sense of what is possible.

“Our responsibility at the Saudi Golf Federation is to connect that inspiration with opportunities to learn, compete, and progress, and to make sure women’s experience and expertise inform the decisions that guide the sport.

“What we are building here is not seasonal, it is generational,” she said.

“Our mission is not only to bring more women and girls into golf, but to create the opportunities that keep them in the game,” said Liz Cooper, executive director, LPGA Foundation & LPGA Professionals.

“That means ensuring they have access to qualified instruction and coaching, along with meaningful opportunities to learn, play and compete.”

Among the target of 30,000 golfers will be players who will want to compete, and they will need a professional pathway that lasts. This investment secures a sustainable route from the first tournament a young player enters to the pinnacle of the game, the organization stated.

The Championship

Staged in London since 2021, The Championship will be played from July 19 to 25, 2027, giving it a premium position in the summer schedule.

Golf Saudi also announced a multi-year partnership with the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit. The season-long points race rewards performance across the full LET schedule, with the winner receiving a season-ending bonus.

Together, the two multi-year commitments put strategic backing behind The Championship, the LET and the players who build their careers on it.

“Our approach to women’s golf is built around the growth of the game in the Kingdom, it is the foundation of everything we do and is how we create a sustainable return on investment and a return on impact,” said Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi.

“For us, the growth of the game is the growth of a whole industry. The players on this stage are the engines of that growth. Every girl who watches them and picks up a club is demand we can build a golf economy on.

“We have learnt a great deal over the past few years about what works, and our focus now is on investing intelligently and building the right economic model, one that makes the women’s game commercially stronger and creates a pathway that lasts.”

In 2027 The Championship joins both the LPGA Tour and LET schedules, bringing together leading players from around the world in one field.

It follows the latest edition of the event hosted in London last month, won by 17-year-old Anna Huang, and marks the next chapter of sustained investment in the growth of women’s golf.

“We’re excited to add this championship to the LPGA Tour schedule alongside the LET,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler.

“With a strong multi-year partner and top players from both tours in the field, this event will bring a lot of energy and give players another great opportunity to compete during one of the biggest stretches of the season.”

Season-long support for the LET

Golf Saudi has been a partner of the LET since 2020, supporting the growth of the tour’s global schedule and expanding opportunities for its members.

“Golf Saudi has been an outstanding partner to the LET and has played a transformational role in creating opportunities for our players,” said LET CEO Tom Phillips.

“We are delighted that Golf Saudi is continuing to invest in the Ladies European Tour. This investment represents a commitment to strengthening our entire organization, supporting our players across the whole season, and enabling us to continue investing in the long-term growth and sustainability of the Tour.

“The LET is part of an essential pathway for new golfers, including those who will emerge from Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world in the coming years. As the game grows in the Kingdom and across the region, the LET provides an opportunity for those players to build their careers.”

The PIF Global Series completes its run at the end of the 2026 season, having delivered 29 tournaments across three continents since 2021, created thousands of playing opportunities for professional golfers, and helped establish the LET as a genuinely global tour.

Events in Korea and China are still to come in October and November this year.